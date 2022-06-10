Officers with the Hastings Police Department drew in more donations than Hastings Fire and Rescue for the fourth annual Battle of the Badges blood drive held Friday at the Hastings City Auditorium.
A total of 56 votes went to the police while 29 were given to the firefighters.
“We’ve got work to do next year,” said Anthony Murphy, fire marshal for Hastings Fire and Rescue.
Murphy said he was glad to participate in the blood drive to remind people about the benefits of donating to replenish the nationwide shortage of blood.
“It’s vitally important,” he said. “It’s a lifesaving thing that people do in their spare time without risk.”
Police Capt. Mike Doremus said that though the police department brought in more donors, the competition isn’t the important part of the event. The important part, he said, is to remind people in the community to donate blood.
Donations were down from 2021, despite a steady stream of people earlier in the afternoon. Total donations were lower, but they were successful in bringing in new donors to the cause.
“We had quite a few first-time donors today,” Doremus said.
But even for first-time donors, the process didn’t take long with personnel from the American Red Cross organizing the drive.
Identifying information is added to the online database. A prick of the finger provides drops of blood to measure hemoglobin. Then donors’ temperature, pulse and blood pressure are measured to ensure they are healthy enough to give blood.
Donors go through a list of medications and a series of questions about their medical history to make sure none prevent a successful donation. Overall, the screening process takes about 15-20 minutes
With the questions out of the way, the donor is taken to a station for the actual blood draw. Each donation is identified with a unique bar code, and each blood bag and vial is labeled as such.
Once everything is labeled and ready, the phlebotomist finds and marks a vein to use for the blood draw. The area is cleaned and the needle inserted, with about the same amount of pain as the finger prick from the first step.
For the next five to eight minutes, the donor periodically squeezes a ball to aid in blood flow to fill the 520-milliliter bag with blood. Then the vials that will be used for blood testing are filled before the needle is removed and the arm is bandaged.
In all, the process took about a half hour, but setting aside an hour for the process is recommended in case donors have to wait for an available station.
Experts suggest donors drink plenty of fluids before and after the process, with water being helpful in hydrating the body four days before the donation.
For more information about donating blood, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app.
