Mikeayla Samuelson’s “puppy dog” had quite the showing during the beef show at Adams County Fairfest.
Her Charolais steer, Finn, shown in the 1,120- to 1,345-pound class, was named best overall market beef after also being named grand champion market steer.
“He is my big puppy dog,” Mikeayla said.
Finn is the first white bovine Samuelson’s family has shown at the fair.
“It takes a long time to get him clean,” she said.
They started washing and drying Finn and their other cattle for the beef show at 4:45 a.m. Friday.
“It’s a big process,” she said.
Finn has longer hair because he spends most of his time in a 45-degree cooler room in the Samuelson family barn, which stimulates the growth of hair.
Temperatures quickly reached 90 degrees the day of the beef show. The Samuelsons, and all other cattle families, kept their animals cool with running water and fans.
In addition to best overall market beef, Mikeayla, 17, also had the reserve champion market heifer with her heifer, Stacy. Mikeayla also earned reserve champion senior showmanship.
Mikeayla also did quite well during the swine show on Wednesday, with her pigs earning multiple titles. Mikeayla was grand champion senior showman in swine.
“I’m truly honored and I’m blessed to have such an amazing environment, amazing people around me,” she said. “My dad is a huge supporter. I wouldn’t be able to be here without him. I’m just very thankful for everything life has given me.”
Her 9-year-old sister Britney earned grand champion in junior showmanship and had the reserve champion cow/calf pair and reserve champion bred and fed market steer.
“The fair is definitely my favorite time of year because I’m surrounded by all my friends and family,” Mikeayla said. “It’s stressful but it’s fun. We’re all out here doing the same thing and working for the same prize and building relationships that will last a lifetime.”
Atley Parr, 15, of Juniata had the grand champion breeding heifer.
“There’s a lot of good heifers in there, so I’m just thankful for winning,” he said.
He shows year-round, all over Nebraska, and recently returned from the National Junior Angus Show in Kansas City.
“She got last in her class there, but there’s some expensive heifers there,” he said.
Beef is Parr’s favorite livestock show.
“I like their personality and showing them,” he said. “I’ve grown up around them, and I like them.”
Kaisha Alber, 12, of Guide Rock had the reserve champion breeding heifer, Jelly Bean.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Kaisha said.
Kaisha, who lives in the Guide Rock area and will be a seventh-grader at Blue Hill Community Schools, was competing at Adams County Fairfest for the first time because she thought she would miss her own Webster County Fair due to a planned trip.
Alber also was grand champion in intermediate showmanship.
Judge John Alfs of Shickley, a recent University of Nebraska-Lincoln animal science graduate and member of the UNL livestock judging team, said he thought the quality of the beef show was quite high.
“The kids were absolutely great,” he said. “They worked really hard, you could tell, all summer. Really nice set of cattle, and looked like it took a lot of effort for them to get to where they are today.”
Bailey Hinrichs, a co-superintendent for the beef show, agreed with Alfs’ assessment.
“Our numbers are up a little bit this year, which is fantastic to see,” she said. “I thought the quality was pretty good. I think the kids did a really nice job of presenting their animals as well.”
Hinrichs herself is a former Adams County 4-H participant, aging out in 2015. Her first year as superintendent was 2020.
A lot of the participants who are seniors now were some of the younger children in the program when Hinrichs was finishing her 4-H career.
“It’s fun to watch them grow up and grow into themselves and broaden their horizons and talents in terms of showing and watching them make friends with the other kids,” she said.
Alfs and Hinrichs said they thought both the animals and their human counterparts performed well in spite of the heat.
“By showmanship it really started to play a factor,” Alfs said.
A lot of the animals didn’t want to stand long and were ready to be done.
“You could tell a couple of times the calves almost wanted to lay down, but they hung right in there,” he said. “It’s a team project between the two of them. The more they work together the more likely they are to have success.”
