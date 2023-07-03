Justin Berg of Hastings recently completed all the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Berg, the son of Steve and Diana Berg, has been involved in scouting organizations since he was in the second grade. He is a member of Scouts BSA Troop No. 125 and has earned 33 merit badges.
He is a senior in homeschool.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA.
Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Berg built utility carts for Catholic Social Services in Hastings to help workers there transport large, heavy objects.
