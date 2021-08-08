Union Pacific Railroad’s famed Big Boy No. 4014 steam locomotive was a big draw in Hastings during its five-stop trek across Nebraska Sunday that included stops in Cozad, Kearney, Belvidere and Fairbury.
Cars and trucks lined both sides of the tracks on 12th Street for blocks, bringing an estimated 1,000-plus people to witness the historical run of the 1940s-era steam engine rail vehicle.
The train’s appearance included a 45-minute stopover to enable visitors to snap pictures with Big Boy and visit with crew members on a warm, humid afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.
Ryan Ochsner, 23, of Saronville is a small business owner who also works the family farm. He came to witness the historical Big Boy run with his parents, Patrick and Sara, and sister, Mia.
“You don’t see a steam engine every day,” he said. “The smoke, the steam, the coal … It stands out compared to any other train.”
It was his second excursion to see a working steam engine roll, having caught up with one in Belvidere a decade or so ago.
“This is really cool,” Ochsner said. “It’s a lot bigger than you would think having seen it in a picture. It just has kind of a ‘wow!’ bold presence to it.”
Melanie Morrell, 32, of Grand Island saw the Big Boy tour as an opportunity to share a glimpse of history with her three children, Evelyn, 12, Remington, 9, and Maverick, 4.
“It’s just really nice to let our kids see a piece of history,” she said. “Being able to see something like this up and running is super neat. It’s a lot bigger than I expected.”
Though not specifically a fan of trains, she did note her son, Maverick, collects Thomas the Tank Engine figures and was hoping to get a family picture taken with the train prior to its departure.
She said it was nice to see small towns included on the tour. The overflow crowd of spectators suggested she wasn’t alone in that sentiment.
“Everybody is excited,” she said. “It’s such a big thing that such a big thing comes to a small town. It’s nice that it’s not just in the bigger cities.”
Larry Holmberg, 73, of Riverton was accompanied near the tracks by his wife, Bonnie, and her sisters, Audrey Larson and Lori Eiseman.
Holmberg has a long history with trains that dates to his childhood. Though quite different from the enormous steam engine that chugged by Sunday, he said being around the train still conjured memories of younger days.
“When I was a kid, my granddad in Campbell, Nebraska, had a big greenhouse, and I took plants down to the train depot so they could ship them out to surrounding towns,” he said. “I would put pennies on the track. I enjoy trains.”
Having ridden multiple trains in Germany and France during the Vietnam War, Holmberg said he couldn’t help but stand in awe of the spectacle before him Sunday.
“They were nothing like this,” he said. “It’s huge! Unbelievable! I’d have walked 60 miles to see this.”
Big Boy’s 10-state tour commenced on Thursday from its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After spending two nights in North Platte, it picked up steam and continued southeast through central and southeastern Nebraska en route to Kansas City, Missouri.
The trip marks the first time Big Boy has gone on tour since its post-restoration debut in 2019 in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. More than 90 communities are included on the schedule, with one-day public display events planned in five major cities: Fort Worth, Texas and Houston; New Orleans, St. Louis and Denver.
Train enthusiasts of all ages wandered within 25 feet of the tracks for a chance to see and smell the train as it rolled to a brief stop before continuing on to its final destination of the day in Fairbury.
The World War II-era train originally arrived at Union Pacific in December of 1941. Built to cross the Wasatch Mountain Range east of Ogden, Utah, it was retired in 1961 after logging more than a million miles. Reacquired by Union Pacific in 2013, it was restored to service in 2019.
