Jeff Bittfield, a counselor at Hastings High School, was introduced Tuesday as the Hastings Public Schools’ Educator of the Year.
Alaethea Remmers, a speech language pathologist at Alcott Elementary School, was introduced as Emerging Educator of the Year.
Bittfield and Remmers were in the spotlight as award winners during HOOPLA, a fundraiser for the Hastings Public Schools Foundation, at the City Auditorium.
Honorable Mention winners for Educator of the Year were Lindsey Ansbach, a special education teacher at Hastings Middle School; and Charleen Himmelberg, who teaches art at Watson and Longfellow elementary schools.
Ellie Marquardt, a fifth-grade teacher at Longfellow, was the Honorable Mention winner for Emerging Educator of the Year — an award for educators with three to seven years’ service to HPS.
Bittfield was introduced by HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider and received his award from Robin Koozer, a representative of the Valley of Hastings Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
As Educator of the Year, Bittfield receives stipends from the Scottish Rite and HPS Foundation.
The HPS Foundation also provides a stipend for the Emerging Educator of the Year.
The Educator of the Year awards are presented annually to lift up educators from throughout the school district, affirm their good work and celebrate their efforts to help students achieve their potential. Nominations are accepted from colleagues, parents and other adults in the community.
Other nominees for this year’s awards included:
Sarah Canada, fourth-grade teacher, Alcott Elementary
Tamara Cecrle, foreign language teacher, Hastings High
Michelle Haase, fifth-grade teacher, Alcott Elementary
Racquel Hunsley, first-grade teacher, Watson Elementary
Kristen Janda, vocal music teacher, Hastings Middle School
Jennifer Karl, first-grade teacher, Alcott Elementary
Holly Leth, kindergarten teacher, Hawthorne Elementary
Kalee Lipovsky, English Learners teacher, Hastings High
LaRee Lowry, first-grade teacher, Hawthorne Elementary
Miranda Nanfito, reading teacher, Hastings Middle School
Chloe Onken, special education teacher, Longfellow Elementary
Paige Raitt, kindergarten teacher, Hawthorne Elementary
Lynzee Reiber, fourth-grade teacher, Hawthorne Elementary
Trisha Rundell, fourth-grade teacher, Lincoln Elementary
Angela Runyan, fourth-grade teacher, Hawthorne Elementary
Amber Schultz, Learning Loss Intervention teacher, Alcott Elementary
Stephanie Story, special education teacher, Watson Elementary
Derek Williams, physical education teacher, Hawthorne Elementary
