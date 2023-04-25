BLADEN — A woman was taken into custody here around midday Tuesday following a reported stabbing incident that sent a man to the hospital and led to extra security procedures at the Silver Lake Elementary School, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the agency was called to a report of a domestic disturbance at 632 Main St. in Bladen at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday.

