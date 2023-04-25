BLADEN — A woman was taken into custody here around midday Tuesday following a reported stabbing incident that sent a man to the hospital and led to extra security procedures at the Silver Lake Elementary School, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the agency was called to a report of a domestic disturbance at 632 Main St. in Bladen at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers learned that a male had been stabbed twice in the arm by a female. The male stated that the female had left the residence after stabbing him, walking westbound on O Street. He identified the female as 32-year-old Holly Hartman.
The male was taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office notified school officials of the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, the school went into what is called a Lock Out scenario.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the area with help from the Nebraska State Patrol, seeking the female suspect.
At about 12:10 p.m., officers knocked on the door of a residence on O Street. No one answered the door. About 10-15 minutes later, however, officers observed the female suspect standing on the porch of that residence. The suspect then was taken into custody without incident.
With the suspect in custody, authorities contacted the school, and the Lock Out was ended.
Hartman was taken to the Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud, then later was booked and lodged in the Webster County Jail.
“The Webster County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the Silver Lake Elementary administration and staff for their cooperation, the community of Bladen for their cooperation and the Nebraska State Patrol,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in its news release. “Everyone worked together to bring a peaceful conclusion to this incident.”
