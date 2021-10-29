A 47-year-old man involved in a pair of shooting incidents with area law enforcement officers in 2020 was sentenced to 16-20 years in prison for attempted kidnapping and terroristic threats.
Wesley Blessing was sentenced Oct. 25 in Adams County District Court by Judge Stephen Illingworth.
Illingworth sentenced Blessing to 16-20 years in prison for the attempted kidnapping charge to run concurrent with two to three years for the terroristic-threat charge.
Blessing pleaded no contest to the charges on July 7.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed to not file any additional charges related to the events between April 10-16, 2020. The state dismissed another case against Blessing, which has since been sealed.
Prosecutors also agreed to recommend any sentence to run concurrent with active cases in Clay County.
According to the arrest affidavit, a woman came into the Hastings Police Department on April 14 and told a detective that Blessing had held her against her will and assaulted her over three days in Adams County.
Officers also determined that Blessing had absconded from parole and multiple warrants had been issued for his arrest.
According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services website, Blessing had been on parole from the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln where he had been serving a 23- to 42-year sentence for burglary, second-degree arson and theft by taking in Gage County. His sentence began in 2007, and he was released on parole Dec. 26, 2018.
The alleged victim reported that she had left Blessing at an abandoned rural farmhouse in Clay County and he was armed with a 9-millimeter handgun.
HPD contacted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies located the farmhouse on April 14. When officers were starting to enter the location, Blessing yelled that he was armed and fired a shot from inside the building. Deputies told Blessing to surrender and not make things worse, but he refused.
Blessing allegedly fired another shot and deputies took cover, at which point Blessing started running from the scene. Deputies gave chase, and Blessing reportedly fired two or three more shots at deputies. Deputies returned fire. Blessing continued running, and the deputies lost sight of him.
Authorities then launched a manhunt to find Blessing, calling in deputies from Adams, Hamilton, Fillmore and Nuckolls counties to assist, as well as support from the Nebraska State Patrol. Residents were asked to shelter in place until Blessing could be apprehended.
On April 16, a deputy sheriff responded to a 911 call that Blessing was in Deweese, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
The deputy found Blessing with a handgun in downtown Deweese. Eyewitnesses saw Blessing fire at the deputy, who returned fire and wounded the suspect.
Troopers and other law enforcement officers arrived soon after to render medical aid. Blessing was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, then transferred to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln.
In Clay County, Blessing pleaded no contest July 7 to two counts of attempted assault on an officer and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed three charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one charge of attempted assault on an officer and a charge of possessing a controlled substance.
Judge Illingworth sentenced Blessing Sept. 21 to 16-20 years for the attempted assault and a consecutive six to 10 years for possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.
Blessing was given credit for 523 days already served behind bars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.