Second Street will be closed from Lincoln Avenue to Hastings Avenue beginning July 7 at midnight.
The street closure will occur overnight, including the dates of July 7, 8, 11 and 12. The closures are scheduled each night between midnight and 7 a.m.
These overnight closures will allow remodeling work to continue on the south side of Second Street in downtown Hastings.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and plan to use alternate routes.
