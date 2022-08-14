Anthony Murphy got a lot of practice applying temporary tattoos during the Community Block Party Saturday evening.
Murphy, fire marshal for the city of Hastings, routinely had a line of children waiting to get a tattoo of the fire department logo during the event. He was adept at applying a wet washcloth to the tattoo and skin for 30 seconds.
“I’ll never consider myself an expert, but I’ve had a little practice now,” he said.
He was one of several Hastings Fire and Rescue members on hand at the Community Block Party, where firefighters showed off the department’s largest vehicle.
“A good portion of our on-duty crew is here today showing the quint and the ambulance, and we’re giving kids some free tattoos and giving them a chance to take pictures in some cutouts,” Murphy said.
Representatives from the Hastings Museum and Hastings Middle School community garden organized the Community Block Party to showcase the many resources available for all ages in the community.
“One of the biggest portions of my job that I enjoy doing is the community outreach and education events,” Murphy said. “So showing up to the Community Block Party is just a good chance to meet the people in the community, educate and hand things out, and just build that good relationship with our community members.”
Dustin Meyers attended the Community Block Party with his children, Abigail, 8; and Owen, 6, who were among those getting tattoos from Murphy.
The Meyers family was visiting the museum and noticed the south parking lot full of booths as well as fire and police department vehicles.
“They, of course, wanted to know what’s going,” Dustin Meyers said. “Here we are.”
He held Abigail’s zucchini pizza — a slice of zucchini covered in pizza toppings — while Abigail got her temporary tattoo.
Zucchini pizzas were provided by Hastings Middle School community garden representatives, who had a pizza oven on site.
Abigail said her favorite activity was painting a rock, which was an activity at the Freckled Color Publishing booth.
Casey Martin — a Hastings Middle School science teacher, garden coordinator and one of the organizers of Community Block Party — runs Freckled Color Publishing through which he publishes his children’s books.
Martin said providing children with an opportunity to paint rocks provides lessons about camouflaging, uniqueness and individuality.
“You look at it, every rock’s different,” he said. “Every kid paints every rock different. Those are the expressions I try to get in there, too.”
Martin was pleased with the event.
“It’s an absolutely wonderful evening,” he said. “The temperature kind of went down a little bit. People have just been coming in and it’s just been a really good, community vibe.
“It’s just this close-knit community that fulfills the need to take care of each other, and I think this is just an extension of that. I’m happy. I’m as thrilled as can be.”
PFLAG was one of about 20 organizations with a presence at the Community Block Party.
Andy Gartner, president of the Hastings PFLAG chapter, said the crowd was receptive.
PFLAG is dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families.
“It gets our name out there,” Gartner said of the event. “Surprisingly, not many people know about PFLAG still, which is weird to me because I’ve been with it for a while. It’s just getting our name out there and letting people know what we do and having them come to meetings and events that we do. I think that people like that we’re here.”
Katie Karr, volunteer coordinator and education assistant for the Hastings Museum, who helped coordinate the Community Block Party, estimated at least 150 people came through during the first hour of the event.
“A lot have said they really enjoyed it,” she said. “Kids have liked having the library face paints. That’s been a pretty fun one. A lot are trying new foods. The garden is making zucchini pizzas. They’ve been trying those and then learning what it is. So it’s a fun way to try new foods.”
Representatives from the Hastings Museum and Middle School community garden hope to do more collaborative activities as well as future block parties.
“We’re hoping to grow this into an even bigger event in the future and just keep going from there,” Karr said.
