Members of Hastings Fire and Rescue and the Hastings Police Department feel the agencies have strengthened their bond even more with the Battle of the Badges blood drive, now in its third year.
The annual blood drive was held Friday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Police Capt. Mike Doremus said the friendly competition provides another activity for the agencies to partake in together.
“Over the last five years, the fire department and police have gotten a lot closer,” he said. “This just helps build those relationships there and with the community.”
Assistant Fire Chief Troy Vorderstrasse said officers and firefighters tease one another in good fun, which makes the event more enjoyable for everyone involved.
To add to the stakes of the contest, this year’s losing agency will have to cook a meal for the winners. They also will bear the traveling trophy made for the competition last year.
Vorderstrasse ordered a championship belt to use as a trophy in 2020, hoping to repeat their first-year victory. When the police ended up with more donations last year, the trophy went home with them and Fire Chief Brad Starling had to wash Police Chief Adam Story’s vehicle.
Vorderstrasse said the firefighters wanted to win the belt back this year.
But no matter who wins when the final tally is made, both organizations agree they want to collect more donations than Grand Island and Kearney, which had similar blood drives on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hastings won last year’s Tri-Cities competition.
No matter the result, Vorderstrasse said, the real benefit is in making blood available for people who need it.
“All in all, it’s about providing the community with what’s needed and that’s blood donations,” he said. “The citizens of Hastings have always stepped up.”
Tranella McCoy, drive lead for the event, said the American Red Cross brought about 12 people to collect the donations, which are crucial to patients who have suffered a blood loss.
“The need never stops,” she said. “Our mission is to make sure that blood is there for the patients who need it.”
Danielle Wahl of Hastings was one of 121 people who pre-registered to donate during the drive. She said she usually donates blood on a regular basis and wanted to help during a community event like this.
“I’ve had a family member who needed to utilize blood,” she said. “It makes me feel good to be able to do this.”
Wahl encouraged others to consider donating blood to help alleviate the never-ending need.
“It’s not as bad a process as (people might) think,” she said. “It takes about an hour at most. You never know when somebody might need (blood) and you’ll be thankful that it’s there.”
For more information about donating blood, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app.
