Carol Blood hopes to bring everyone back to the table to have collaborative government and put an end to “us versus them” rhetoric.

That’s her message during campaign stops ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Blood, a state senator representing District 3 and the Bellevue and Papillion areas in Sarpy County in the Nebraska Legislature since 2016, is the Democratic nominee for governor.

