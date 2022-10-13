Carol Blood hopes to bring everyone back to the table to have collaborative government and put an end to “us versus them” rhetoric.
That’s her message during campaign stops ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Blood, a state senator representing District 3 and the Bellevue and Papillion areas in Sarpy County in the Nebraska Legislature since 2016, is the Democratic nominee for governor.
She recently stopped in Hastings and spoke to the Hastings Tribune ahead of a town hall meeting.
She was in Kearney earlier that day for an event that included people from a variety of political affiliations.
“It was really great, because we were all able to be in the room together and talk about things that are important to Nebraskans,” she said. “There was no rhetoric. There were no loaded questions. It was all about things that affect the average Nebraskan, which is great.”
Blood’s campaign platforms include “Prosperity for all Nebraskans” addressing property taxes and attracting and retaining talent — especially those in the age 18-to-34 demographic; maintaining public safety and improving public health; investing in Nebraska’s infrastructure; and encouraging education.
Blood said she has canvassed well over 270,000 people through door knocking and phone banking. That doesn’t include town halls or social media.
She spent about 3% of what Republican nominee Jim Pillen did in the primary election.
“I’m really proud of that,” she said. “It’s taken a lot of shoe leather.”
Blood always runs her own campaigns.
“I never hire campaign managers,” she said. “We save so much money when we do that, so we can pay a living wage to the people who come and help me canvas and make phone calls.”
Canvassers make around $20 per hour, plus mileage and meals.
“That’s where our money goes, is for boots on the ground,” she said.
She recently published 177,000 copies of The Changing Times, an eight-page newspaper that referred to her as “Nebraska’s Voice of Reason.”
Articles included within The Changing Times had headlines such as “Agricultural competition at the heart of Blood’s support of rural Nebraska” and “Candidate Carol Blood calls Pillen’s refusal to debate ‘unconscionable.’ ”
“We pointed out the concerns of Nebraska, and I believe concerns are opportunities to do better,” she said. “We walk people through my plan, and we let folks know how things haven’t changed in the last 20-25 years, and how maybe it’s time for change in Nebraska. We’re really proud of that.”
Often, campaigns focus on rhetoric, telling voters what they should be scared of or angry about.
“Property taxes are too high and we need to fix it, but no one ever tells you how they are going to fix it,” she said. “That’s been my competitive advantage, is that when we talk about these issues we walk people through how we are going to fix it.”
Voters are surprised.
“They’re surprised we’re giving them a solution and that it’s a logical solution and an easy solution that’s clearly been ignored for decades,” she said. “I’m very pragmatic in my approach. I like to give explanations from Point A to Point B, which is not everybody’s cup of tea, but you don’t leave my events going ‘Well, I didn’t learn anything.’ You leave my events saying ‘I learned a lot. I learned things I didn’t know before.’ What more could you want from a town hall than people being enthusiastic about policy? It’s actually been really exciting.”
The underlying cause of high property taxes is unfunded and underfunded mandates. The state makes laws and passes down the cost to local subdivisions.
Blood wants that to stop.
She wants to see the state held accountable for paying for laws.
“For the last 25 years, they’ve just been playing shell games with your taxes,” she said. “Until we fix that underlying cause, we will never be able to properly lower property taxes. We’re just going to keep kicking the can down the road.”
If elected, Blood plans to travel all over Nebraska, like she’s doing now, meet with constituents, hear their priorities and assemble a strategic plan.
“We’re going to take the top three from each community we go to and we’re going to bring it back to Lincoln,” she said. “We’re going to work with policy makers, businesses, nonprofits, and we’re going to say ‘OK. How can we put this together into a plan? And what can we make happen? Some of it we won’t be able to make happen, but we’re going to try. The awesome thing we’re going to do with that plan is we’re going to mirror our budget to match those goals. So our taxpayers will know not only how their money’s being spent, but why it’s being spent on those things.”
Blood is disappointed in Pillen’s refusal to engage in debates.
She said wherever she is asked to speak she will go.
By not debating Blood, Pillen denies residents the opportunity to easily compare the the candidates, Blood said.
“I may or may not win, but at the very least I’m going to change the needle and show people you can run a statewide race without all of the smoke and mirrors and the rhetoric,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.