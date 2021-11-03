As Jenna Thayer was looking to name her candle company, she found inspiration in a text message from her mother, Deb.
“‘Love Ewe’ was something that she said to me a couple years ago,” Thayer said. “When I was thinking of a name for a company, I wanted it to mean something. With my mom getting cancer this last year, she was somebody who was very important to me and said ‘love ewe.’ I thought it was a clever thing to have.”
A near-capacity crowd at The Lark on Tuesday thought the company itself was very clever and selected Love Ewe to be the winning idea for the fifth Big Idea Hastings.
And the 2021 Big Idea Hastings winner is... pic.twitter.com/5Kla4l8SjM— Tony Herrman (@tonyherrman) November 3, 2021
“I am amazed by the support everybody has given me tonight, honestly,” Thayer said. “It’s incredible. Absolutely it came as a surprise. I can’t believe that many people voted for me. It was a full house. I was completely blown away by the support.”
As the winner, Thayer receives $5,000 in a tiered system. Those funds were provided by Hastings Economic Development Corp., the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, chamber retail development committee, Allo Communications and Centennial Plastics.
She received $1,250 on Tuesday after winning.
She will receive another $1,250 when she meets with a variety of professional partners, $1,500 after completing a business plan, and $1,000 when the business becomes operational in Hastings.
The $5,000 will be huge for Thayer who calculated her start-up costs would be around $6,000.
Thayer, who is an officer for the Hastings Police Department, makes the candles at home using a natural soy wax and fragrance oils that are higher quality and more natural than a typical candle.
“This amount of support tonight really just reinforces my dream for my company,” she said. “I’m really excited to launch it shortly and excited to see where this takes me.”
During her two-minute pitch for Love Ewe, Thayer said six to eight retail businesses expressed interest in selling her candles. Kristi Rippe, owner of Queen City Interiors, asked Thayer from the audience when she could have Love Ewe candles to sell.
Thayer said she plans to have products in stores by early 2022.
“Honestly, it’ll just be the inventory I’ll have to put out there,” she said. “I’m going to have to be making candles like crazy these next couple months.”
Thayer was last of 10 finalists to present a business pitch to a panel of judges and large crowd of supporters.
Anne Hessler was the second place finisher with her idea for a bicycle studio and repair shop that would enhance the current offerings of her existing Nourish Fitness and Training business located at 615 W. First St.
“To be recognized and get second place is quite an honor, and I truly appreciate the support,” Hessler said.
She will receive $1,000 from Hastings College, with which she will purchase a bike trainer for the cycling studio.
“More than anything it shows my idea is good,” she said. “It’s good enough and has the backing, so it energizes my next steps in a very exponential way.”
Rachel Reinke placed third with her business, E Bar N Creamery cheesemaking operation.
She will receive $500 from the Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center.
“I know a lot of people have been discouraged by the economic downturns, but it was incredible seeing lots of really strong ideas here tonight,” she said.
Reinke, who already is selling cheese including at First Street Brewing Co., at 119 N. St. Joseph Ave., said the $500 will help her buy more equipment sooner to help scale up operations.
Other finalist ideas included a mobile early childhood education engagement program, a breakfast and brunch restaurant, an intergenerational program connecting teenagers and seniors, an art activity and bookstore business, pizza parlor, accessibility app, and soil fertility and water-monitoring sensor.
Big Idea Hastings organizer Maggie Esch was impressed by all 10 finalists.
“Year five was nothing short of exceptional,” she said. “All of our finalists were here to compete. They prepared and it didn’t hurt that they had really awesome ideas for our community.”
Before the competition began, Esch introduced video interviews with the six finalists from 2019 who continue to operate the businesses or organizations they pitched during Big Idea Hastings that year, which was the last year for the event.
“I hope tonight and what people hear from others who were here are inspired by events like this,” Esch said. “It’s a launching pad. It’s promoting entrepreneurship and it’s telling people in Hastings we want your ideas in our community and we want to help you make them happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.