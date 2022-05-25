OMAHA — A 36-year-old Blue Hill man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 35 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr., sentenced Amos J. Mosel.
Rossiter ordered that the sentence be served consecutively to a prior sentenced Mosel is currently serving at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. After his release from prison, Mosel will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
Mosel reportedly went into Good Guys Gun and Pawn in Omaha on Aug. 20, 2021, and sold a Remington 700 300 WIN rifle for $600.
Mosel provided his identification and was photographed while pawning the gun, which was later determined to be stolen.
Investigators searched Mosel’s residence in Blue Hill on Aug. 25, 2021, and officers found four more stolen firearms: a Model 59 Western Field .22 caliber rifle, a Stevens Model 325A 30-30 caliber rifle, a Remington Sportsman 12-gauge shotgun, and a North American Arms .22 mag Derringer Pistol.
All of the firearms had been stolen from a neighbor.
Mosel is prohibited from possessing firearms due to multiple felony convictions in several Nebraska counties.
This case was investigated by the Hastings Police Department, the Omaha Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
