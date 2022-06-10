Facing monsters both external and internal, the two teenage protagonists in “Hourglass” seek to survive a world in which the risk of death is an everyday reality.
“Hourglass” is Garrett Schroeder’s first published novel.
Schroeder, 33, is a 2007 Blue Hill High School graduate and currently works as a lawyer in the Hall County Attorney’s Office. He and his wife, Brittany, have two sons: William, 3; and Bennett, who will be a year old in a month.
Schroeder wanted to avoid the post-apocalyptic genre, not because he doesn’t like it but because that genre is already so popular, but in the end he found post-apocalyptic to be a necessity for the story he wanted to convey.
“With the idea I had in mind when I was writing the book, there was just no other setting that was going to work,” he said.
Those themes include the feeling of isolation and no technology.
“Hourglass” also includes confrontational, sometimes violent interactions.
“There’s a limited way to do that if we have modern technology or modern weapons,” Schroeder said. “So I also wanted to get kind of an old feel in a modern setting.”
Schroeder started writing “Hourglass” in 2020. It took six months to get a working draft and another four months of “editing like crazy.”
“I didn’t know, when I started writing it, how it was going to end up,” he said. “There were several surprises where I initially thought, ‘This is what’s going to happen with this character. This is the scene that’s going to come about from this particular little story arc.’ In the middle of it I realized, ‘Wait a minute, this works way better.’ ”
Making one change to the story led to many other edits.
He’s currently working on a potential sequel for “Hourglass.”
Schroeder doesn’t have an educational background in creative writing.
“I just enjoyed it,” he said.
For him, fiction writing has a therapeutic effect. His first attempt at writing a novel began the night after he finished his final law school exam.
At the time he wasn’t sure he wanted to pursue law as a career.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever had it where there’s something you just can’t put your finger on but it’s really bothering you?” he said. “But it just seemed that writing fiction helped me to handle the situation better than what I could in reality.”
He has worked in the Hall County Attorney’s Office the last five or six years.
Prior to that, he worked a couple of years for a private practice in Ord.
He prefers the focused nature of criminal law.
“They call it the practice of law for a reason,” he said. “You always get taken off guard, but it’s so much more focused than what I was doing before. I definitely feel like I’ve become more of an expert more quickly than I did when I was doing civil law.”
Schroeder doesn’t have a specific writing process.
Sometimes writing happens over the weekend. Most of “Hourglass” was written after his children were asleep.
Voice-to-text has been an effective tool, allowing Schroeder to record thoughts he could write later.
“Obviously, the work takes the priority of the time,” he said of being a lawyer. “The writing is just what I get to do when I find the time.”
There is no similarity between legal writing and fiction writing.
“You have to turn off your attorney-writing brain when you’re trying to write fiction,” Schroeder said. “With attorney writing it’s to the point, there’s no colorful language, there’s very little creativity — it’s discouraged because it distracts from the facts.”
“Hourglass” was published earlier this year by Liberty Hill Publishing. The novel is available for sale at www.libertyhillpublishing.com as well as other online booksellers.
“They were great to work with,” Schroeder said of Liberty Hill Publishing. “I was happy with the editing that they helped with and also the cover.”
He provided a handful of sentences with a vague description of what he wanted for the cover, which includes dilapidated high-rise buildings next to a pot hole-filled road, barren landscape and the outline of an hourglass in a red sky.
“I was very happy with what they delivered based just on those four or five sentences,” he said. “They were great to work with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.