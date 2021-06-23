BLUE HILL — Blue Hill High School Principal Patrick Moore finished his sixth year at the school in style this spring, being named 2021 High School Principal of the Year by the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals.
The award is presented annually to a principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the areas of personal excellence, collaborative leadership, curriculum, instruction, assessment and personalization.
Moore doesn’t really see the honor as his alone.
“I see this as a school award, a reflection of the great things that the school has done,” he said. “It is the teachers who do the backpack program, the teachers are the ones who stay for the ninth-hour study hall. It is the teachers that make the big difference.”
Moore has been in education since 2006 and has been the principal at Blue Hill High School since 2015. Previously to that, he served as the PK-12 principal of Bruning-Davenport Public Schools, a unified school system from 2011-15. Prior to working in school administration, he taught social studies at Creighton Junior/Senior High School in Creighton.
Moore, a native of Edgar, attended elementary school in Edgar and then Sandy Creek High School. He developed his interest in education at an early age.
“I had my first experience in mentoring when I was 14 years old at a church session. My Pastor, Al Parr, mentored me and encouraged me to help younger kids,” he said.
Moore values the impact that educators have on students and felt that firsthand.
“I credit my history teacher, Mr. Nienkamp, for my love of history,” he said.
Moore grew up in Edgar with parents Kathi and Denis Moore and was fortunate enough to have many great influences in life and wants to be that for others as they grow and form their own values.
“I know how important it was to have good influences,” he said. “I still remember my dad telling me that no job was below me and that everyone was valuabl,e and my Grandpa Pat’s lessons as he coached me in youth wrestling,” said Moore. “I know it sounds cliché, but I really enjoy being around our kids.”
He has been a member of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators (NCSA), the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD), the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP), and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) since 2010.
Moore’s colleagues have taken notice of his passion for the job.
“Mr. Moore just finished his sixth year as principal of Blue Hill High School,” said Blue Hill Superintendent Joe’l Ruybalid. “In that time Mr. Moore has demonstrated skill in instructional leadership, supporting a safe learning environment and fostering a collaborative culture among all the members of our school community. His successes are based on his efforts in building relationships with teachers, staff, students, and parents.”
Moore received his bachelor of arts degree in social science and history from Doane College in Crete in 2003. In 2006, he earned his master of arts degree in curriculum and instruction from Doane College. He then went on in 2011 and received his master of education in educational leadership, also from Doane College. In 2017, he received his Education Specialist degree from Doane College.
Moore was selected as the Region I Principal of the Year in 2014 and the Region IV Principal of the Year in 2019. He is currently an active member of the Region IV Principals Group and the Educational Service Unit No. 9 Principals’ Group and has served these groups since 2015.
He and his wife, Jessica, have three children: Ty, who is 8 years old; Breck, who is 6 years old; and Maebry, who is 4.
