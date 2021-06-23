Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.