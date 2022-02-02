BLUE HILL — A Blue Hill High School senior has become one of just two Nebraska teens selected to participate in the 2022 United States Senate Youth Program Washington Week in March.
Ellie Janda will be engaged in the program March 6-9 as a Nebraska delegate to the 60th annual event, which is sponsored by the U.S. Senate and has been fully funded by the Hearst Foundations since its inception in 1962.
Zein Saleh, a senior at North Star High School in Lincoln, will be Nebraska’s other delegate this year. Alternates are Peter Manning Sukstorf of Omaha North High School and Charles Evan Sams of Gretna High School.
In all, 104 students will be part of the program, which typically sends them to the nation’s capital for the week but this year will be virtual due to ongoing pandemic concerns. No government funds are used.
The delegates include two from each of the 50 U.S. states, plus two from the District of Columbia and two from U.S. Department of Defense schools around the world. They will be part of a comprehensive and highly interactive virtual education and leadership forum.
The agenda includes online meetings and briefings with senators, President Joe Biden, a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and leaders of cabinet agencies, among others.
The program is “extremely competitive” and merit-based, USSYP said in a news release. The program’s overall mission is to instill within each class of student delegates “more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service.”
In addition to covering all of the delegates’ costs to participate, the Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship and encourages all of them to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.
Janda is president of the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America at Blue Hill High School. She also is a marching band drum major, quiz bowl captain and senior class vice president.
Her other school-related activities include speech, one-act play, cross country, track, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, MentoringWorks and yearbook. She also teaches Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, volunteers at a youth camp, and works full time in the summer at the Blue Hill Aquatic Center. She was elected secretary of state at 2021 Cornhusker Girls State, where she represented the Blue Hill American Legion Auxiliary.
Saleh is president of the North Star High School National Honor Society, Key Club and Student Council, an appointed member of the Lincoln Public Schools Scholarly Multicultural Equity Cadre where he has facilitated two districtwide town hall meetings with the LPS superintendent of schools. He is a state champion Lincoln-Douglas debater and became North Star team captain his junior year.
Delegates and alternates to USSYP are nominated by teachers and principals and are selected by state departments of education and their equivalents in the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity. Nebraska’s delegates and alternates this year were designated by Matthew Blomstedt, the state education commissioner.
The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962. The program originally was proposed by the Senate leadership of that day, which included Democratic Sens. Mike Mansfield of Montana and Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota and Republican Sens. Everett Dirksen of Illinois and Thomas Kuchel of California.
The purpose of the program, as described in Senate testimony, was “to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for American but for people around the world.”
Today, the program has more than 6,000 alumni, including many who work or have worked in national-level public service.
The Senate Advisory Committee for USSYP 2022 is led by co-chairs Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Susan Collins, R-Maine. By custom, honorary co-chairs of the program are Vice President Kamala Harris, Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Collins was the first USSYP alumnus to be elected to the U.S. Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.