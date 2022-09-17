p09-17-22BLUtreasure1.jpg
Blue Hill Treasure Trove board members (from left) Sara Macklin, Sarah Weddingfeld, Marilyn Alber, Mandy Ockinga and Paige Hansen are photographed in the new retail space Friday.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

BLUE HILL — Offering items like home goods, children’s books and racks and racks of different kinds and sizes of clothing, the Blue Hill Treasure Trove is meeting a couple of needs here locally.

The store’s grand reopening began Thursday and continued Friday and Saturday. The thrift store reopened about a month ago in its current location, 546 W. Gage St., which previously housed a bowling alley.

p09-17-22BLUtreasure2.jpg
Marilyn Alber shows a binder detailing donations made to different causes in Blue Hill Friday during the Treasure Trove’s grand reopening.
p09-17-22BLUtreasure3.jpg
Bobcat and Husker apparel are two very popular items at Blue Hill Treasure Trove.
p09-17-22BLUtreasure4.jpg
Fall themed decor is displayed at Blue Hill Treasure Trove Friday.
