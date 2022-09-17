BLUE HILL — Offering items like home goods, children’s books and racks and racks of different kinds and sizes of clothing, the Blue Hill Treasure Trove is meeting a couple of needs here locally.
The store’s grand reopening began Thursday and continued Friday and Saturday. The thrift store reopened about a month ago in its current location, 546 W. Gage St., which previously housed a bowling alley.
The Blue Hill Treasure Trove was founded in 2019.
“We saw a need in the community for affordable goods, clothes in good condition for people to buy, but we also wanted to be able raise funds to donate to worthy causes in our community,” board member Sara Macklin said. “We feel like it meets both of those needs really well.”
Since 2019, Blue Hill Treasure Trove has donated nearly $22,000 to needs in the community such as Blue Hill School playground equipment, the school backpack program, the new community aquatic center and the Blue Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
The new space is nearly three times larger than the previous space, including area used for storage that eventually could be used for shopping.
The displays are easier to access than before, which makes for a more comfortable shopping experience.
“There’s more room for more people,” board member Marilyn Alber said.
Macklin said there might be a few more things on display now.
“Surprisingly enough, we probably fit almost all of the stuff in our old space; it was just harder to see,” she said.
Board members said the Husker and Blue Hill Bobcat clothing racks are the most popular in the store.
The Blue Hill Treasure Trove closed for a few months during the beginning of the pandemic.
Donations to other organizations are temporarily suspended to help cover construction costs.
“We are taking donations to go toward the expenses of remodeling,” board member Paige Hansen said.
Donations of either the financial or material kind can be taken to the store itself, or given to one of the seven board members. Other board members include Sarah Weddingfeld, Mandy Ockinga, Sharon Pavelka and Yvonne Kranau.
Renovation began in April. Bowling alley planks were removed May 1.
“Really we made a lot of progress in a short amount of time,” Macklin said.
The work was done through volunteer labor. The project also employed a lot of local contractors.
“They’ve been very easy to work with and very motivated to help us get open as soon as we could,” she said.
Completion of the work occurred much quicker than anticipated. Board members thought the store might reopen around Thanksgiving.
Board members are auctioning off on eBay items that were in the bowling alley, including flooring, pinsetters and a Pepsi menu board displaying the cost of hamburgers at 60 cents.
“All of the proceeds will help defray construction costs, so we can start donating back to the community as soon as we can,” Macklin said.
Auctions started Friday and will last a week.
The Blue Hill Treasure Trove typically is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
“We’d love to have more volunteers so we could expand our hours,” Macklin said.
Word is spreading throughout south central Nebraska about the Blue Hill Treasure Trove.
“People are finding out about us and seeing we are worth the trip from Hastings or surrounding areas to come check us out,” Macklin said.
There are some students who come in and shop for free because they are in need. Board members also open up the store if there is a fire or similar event and take care of the affected family.
“It’s amazing the things we get donated to us,” Alber said. “Even things that still have tags.”
