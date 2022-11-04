BLUE HILL — Blue Hill’s municipal water tower is sporting a new look following a makeover paid for mainly with federal pandemic relief funds.
The 250,000-gallon tank, which maintains pressure in the town’s municipal water system, stands atop a tower and reaches to a height of 146 feet.
Over the past month, it has been sandblasted inside and out, and the tower and tank now have a new paint job with custom design.
“It turned out great,” said Blue Hill Mayor Keri Schunk. “I’m happy with it.”
Previously painted light blue, the exterior of the 21-year-old water tank showed the presence of algae that grew there because of condensation, Schunk said. The algae caused no operational problem but made the outside of the tank look dirty.
Cleaning the outside of the tank could improve its looks for a while, but eventually the unsightly algae would be visible again, the mayor said.
“It was inevitable we weren’t going to be able to avoid the algae, so we decided we could disguise it,” she said.
The tank was drained in early October to prepare for the project, and Viking Industrial Painting of Omaha began work Oct. 7.
Since then, the city of Blue Hill has had to pump its wells continuously to keep up the pressure in the system. Relief valves prevent an excess buildup of system pressure, with excess water discharged from fire hydrants and directed to a pond at the golf course east of U.S. Highway 281 and another in a pasture on the west side of town.
The tank was sandblasted and repainted inside and out with high-performance Tnemic paint, which is intended to protect structures and surfaces from corrosion. The outside received a primer coat and then two color coats for the black, blue and white design, which appears on both the east and west sides.
The paint carries a 15-year warranty, Schunk said.
Overall cost of the job is $189,250. Of that amount, $153,464.73 was covered by Blue Hill’s share of funding under the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which was approved by Congress in 2021 to stimulate the pandemic-stressed economy. The balance was paid from the city’s water fund.
Schunk said the Blue Hill City Council selected three possible designs for the paint job earlier this year and then let residents weigh in on the final choice through Facebook in February and March.
The design labeled “Jersey Bobcat” won in a landslide, she said. The design incorporates the head of a bobcat, the Blue Hill High School mascot.
City officials expect to be able to begin refilling the tank Sunday morning, but that water won’t enter the distribution system until it has been treated and tested, Schunk said.
