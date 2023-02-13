BLUE HILL — The National Weather Service plans to take its WSR-88D radar at Blue Hill offline Thursday for replacement of the generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components.

The work, which is characterized as preventative maintenance, will take about seven days and should be complete on Feb. 23, according to a news release from NWS, an agency of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration within the U.S. Department of Commerce.

0
0
0
0
0