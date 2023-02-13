BLUE HILL — The National Weather Service plans to take its WSR-88D radar at Blue Hill offline Thursday for replacement of the generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components.
The work, which is characterized as preventative maintenance, will take about seven days and should be complete on Feb. 23, according to a news release from NWS, an agency of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration within the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The updates are important to ensure the radar’s continued operation during commercial power outages, especially amid hazardous weather, the news release states. The Blue Hill radar covers portions of south central Nebraska and north central Kansas.
Replacing the radar’s generator equipment is one of five major projects in the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program — a multi-year series of upgrades and replacements intended to keep radars viable into the 2030s.
The National Weather Service, U.S. Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million into the program systemwide. The program is scheduled for completion this year.
The first upgrade was installing a new signal processor. The second was refurbishing the transmitter. Other projects include refurbishing the pedestal and equipment shelters.
The Blue Hill radar, identified as KUEX, is one of 159 operational radars supported by the Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Radars adjacent to KUEX are KOAX, Omaha/Valley; KLNX, North Platte; KGLD, Goodland, Kansas; KDDC, Dodge City, Kansas; KICT, Wichita, Kansas; and KTWX, Topeka, Kansas.
For direct access to information from any of these surrounding radar sites, visit https://radar.weather.gov, use the “Select View” menu option and click on “Local Radar” to select a single radar site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.