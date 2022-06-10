AYR — Efforts to obtain a large veterans memorial for the Blue Valley Cemetery near here were buoyed during Give Hastings Day.
A large monument with logos from each of the armed forces branches is planned to be placed near the front gate of the cemetery along U.S. Highway 281 near the Little Blue River. The logos will include one for the U.S. Space Force, which was founded Dec. 20, 2019.
The monument itself was anticipated to cost $5,635. The total cost of the project is expected to be $10,000.
The total covers concrete, flags and flag poles.
Ken Lukasiewicz with local contractor KenWorks has volunteered his time to pour the concrete.
Going into Give Hastings Day on May 5, the Blue Valley Cemetery had about $3,000 in a savings account.
Then on Give Hastings Day, 38 donors contributed $14,240 toward the monument, including $10,000 from the VFW in Hastings.
“Everyone has just been fantastically generous,” cemetery sexton Daveta Brader said.
This money will be strictly for the monument.
Cathy Winegarden, commander of VFW Post 1346, said she is glad the Blue Valley Cemetery Board members can proceed with their plans for the memorial.
“We always like to support veterans’ concerns,” Winegarden said. “We thought that was a good thing to give some money to for Blue Valley because they have quite a few veterans buried there.”
Some of those deceased veterans were local VFW members.
The hope is that the $10,000 would allow the Blue Valley Cemetery to expand the scope of the project a little bit and still have some money for maintenance in the future.
“We wanted to make sure they had the money to do what they needed to do,” Winegarden said. “I’m pleased to say with the money we donated they had enough money to expand a little bit on what they wanted to do out there.”
There are 1,464 people buried in the cemetery whose names are known, plus 30 unknown individuals.
When the cemetery was incorporated in 1919 and 1920, someone recorded all the posted names.
One hundred fifty-one veterans are buried in the cemetery.
Plans for a veterans memorial took shape in 2021 after two people each donated $200.
The funds were placed into a special savings account.
“With the thought that at some time in the future we might do a fundraiser or something to do this project, this monument for the veterans,” Brader said.
People routinely give money to help with upkeep for the cemetery. The cemetery is run by a board of volunteers.
Brader proposed to the rest of the cemetery board members in February of this year to begin planning for a veterans monument.
“We had $400.19 at that time, in February, and I asked the board, ‘What do you think?’ They all said ‘Yeah, it sounds like a good idea. Go for it,’ ” she said.
Ever since their son, Brandon, was killed in a farming accident 25 years ago, Brader and her husband, Richard, routinely visit cemeteries.
“We have noticed, like the one north of Diller, Nebraska, it’s a country cemetery and they have this beautiful veterans monument,” she said. “It’s just something that’s always kind of been in the back of our minds that we should do this at Blue Valley.”
Kim Wilder, a recent addition to the cemetery board and former employee at the Adams County Veterans Service Office, suggested participating in Give Hastings Day.
Along with other recent donations in addition to Give Hastings Day, there is now about $20,000 saved for the veterans’ memorial project.
Brader said more funds means not only a larger monument, but also a bench to be placed nearby.
“So people can sit and contemplate what the veterans have done for us or just sit and enjoy it,” she said.
The hope is to dedicate the project before Memorial Day 2023.
“It’s going to be so pretty next year once it’s actually completed,” Brader said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.