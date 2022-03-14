Adams Central Public Schools is seeing increased use of an after-school program partnership with the Hastings Family YMCA, the Board of Education heard at its regular meeting on Monday.
Conni Fritzler, director of the after-school program for the YMCA, said a total of 72 children are enrolled in the program. On an average day, they see about 23 students.
She said students are focusing on social emotional skills right now as well as spending time on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) topics and art projects.
She said the kids also enjoy playing board games as well as sports.
Looking forward to the summer session, Fritzler said 15 students have signed up in the days since registration opened.
“We can’t wait to continue building relationships with these kids this summer,” she said. “We’re excited to have it at the school again this summer.”
Superintendent Shawn Scott said the administration is looking to use grant funds to provide the summer session to resident students at no cost.
Board President Dave Johnson said the board is pleased to hear the program is going well.
“Thank you for the work you do and this partnership,” he said.
The board also heard an update on the alternative eduction program.
Aub Boucher, alternative education director, said they started the year with three students in the program and that will be going up next year. He said there currently are two seniors, five juniors and two sophomores.
High School Principal Scott Harrington said officials are working to formalize an application process for the program. He said the goal is to keep as many students at the high school as possible, but the program helps students who are struggling. He said the reason use of the program has increased is due in part to more students understanding it is an option.
Johnson thanked Boucher and Harrington for the work they’ve done on the program.
“It’s very needed and valuable,” he said.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a contract with Nebraska Safety Center for summer driver education classes.
- Accepted the resignations of Allyson Bohlen, Maci Sharp and Katie Feezell.
- Approved the contracts of Rebecca Christensen and Mary Koch as speech language pathologists for the 2022-23 school year.
- Approved the contract of Teran Boyer as a teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
The next regular meeting will be April 11 at 6:30 p.m.
