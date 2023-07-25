Recalling his earliest childhood ambition, there was but one dream Bob Wirz had when it came to plotting his grownup future:
A career in Major League Baseball.
So when the Halsey native graduated from University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1959, his move to Hastings to work for the KHAS radio and television stations, sandwiched between a sportswriting job with the Lincoln Journal and six-month military stint, helped make that dream a reality.
Wirz, 85, now resides in Connecticut. He will revisit his old stomping ground in a two-day trip to Hastings July 27-28.
Wirz’s visit to town will include throwing out the first pitch for the first game in a Hastings Sodbusters doubleheader against the Badlands Big Sticks at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Duncan Field. Then, in a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the Hastings Public Library, he will donate to the library memorabilia from the American Legion World Series tournament played at Duncan Field in 1960.
The library ceremony will include a presentation by Wirz featuring some of his fondest memories from his time spent in Hastings — time that included handling play-by-play announcing duties of Legion games and multiple area high school and college games and professional wrestling matches for KHAS. These and other stories are included in his second book, “My Nebraska: Rich Memories of Growing Up in Rural Nebraska Decades Ago,” which he will sign following the presentation.
“Broadcasting Hastings High and Hastings College basketball and football and Legion baseball was a fabulous experience for me,” Wirz said in a recent telephone interview. “At that time, KHAS was doing more live sports than any other station in the state, so I jumped on that.
“We did 50 basketball games a year through the state tournament and 20-some football games, which for me brought me one step closer to my goal of reaching the major leagues. After three years at the Eagle in Wichita, I went to work for the Denver Post and was only there six months when I learned the Denver Bears AAA team for the Rockies was looking for a PR man, and I jumped at it.”
That role led to a two-year assignment with the team, which opened the door for a job in the booth for the Kansas City Royals expansion team in 1968.
Following six fulfilling years with the Royals, Wirz was tapped to become chief spokesman for the MLB Commissioner’s Office in New York — a job he held 10 ½ years, serving mostly under MLB Commissioner Bowie Kuhn.
Now “mostly retired,” he remains involved in his own public relations business he launched in Connecticut, Wiers and Associates.
His adventures in baseball and passion for the game are captured in his inaugural book, “The Passion of Baseball,” released in 2016. Yet even having attained his dream position with the MLB Commissioner’s Office, he still considers his time spent in Hastings among his most memorable endeavors.
Included among those memories, which he plans to expound upon during his library visit, were interviews with iconic Husker football coach Bob Devaney; professional golfers Arnold Palmer and Gary Player; and legendary heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay, who later changed his name to Muhammad Ali.
The latter interview, conducted prior to Clay’s first heavyweight championship win over Sonny Liston in 1963, remains a favorite moment in Wirz’s media career.
“It was fun for me,” he said. “When I interviewed Cassius Clay, I was a young, impressionable youngster when his entourage came through Hastings (to promote his fight with Liston).”
His impression of the then soon-to-be champion was favorable, Wirz said.
“He couldn’t have been nicer,” he said. “I asked him if he was known for his poetry or rhymes, and he recited one that I quoted in both of my books. ‘If he (Liston) gives me jive, he’ll go in five’ ... and so on.”
As the play-by-play voice for Hastings Legion teams, Wirz was privy to watching three future MLB stars shine in the Legion World Series played at Duncan Field in 1960: Dave McNally, Rusty Staub and Mark Bellinger. It was Staub’s New Orleans team that won the tournament.
During his travels covering Hastings Legion teams on the road, he once was called upon to transport the senior team to an out-of-town game in Great Bend, Kansas, after the team bus broke down.
Cramming 10 players into his work station wagon, he drove the ones chosen to make the trip to the ballpark before reporting for his play-by-play duties in the booth. By the time Hastings Legion Coach Earl Applebee was able to get the team bus rolling again, the game was long since over.
Having since been away from Hastings for more years than he can remember, Wirz said he is looking forward to seeing all the upgrades to Duncan Field, including the newly opened Hastings Legion Hall of Fame exhibit. He also hopes to catch up with family and friends, including his older sister, who is planning to attend from out of town. From there, he will travel to Kearney on Saturday to speak at a 4 p.m. event at the Buffalo County Fair before returning home.
“I really want to see what the city of Hastings looks like today,” Wirz said. “I’ve only been back a handful of times since 1963, but I still have such fond memories. I’m thrilled to have made the connection with the Sodbusters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.