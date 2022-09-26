JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances around a body found at a campground area at Lovewell Lake in Jewell County.
According to the Jewell County Sheriff's Office, the department received a call about the body around 2:34 p.m. Sept. 20.
Sheriff Don Jacobs and a deputy responded to the White Rock Creek Camp Ground area at Lovewell Lake and found the body.
Jacobs contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, who also responded to the scene.
The Jewell County Sheriff's Office don’t believe foul play is suspected. At no time was anyone in the community in danger.
Authorities now are waiting on autopsy results to proceed in the investigation.
