HARVARD — Authorities have identified a dead body found near Harvard Wednesday morning
The Nebraska State Patrol reported Thursday that the preliminary investigation indicates the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16.
A citizen working in the area of Road 3195 in Clay County discovered Garnett’s body and reported it to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office requested that NSP conduct the death investigation.
The case is being investigated as a homicide; however, investigators believe there is no threat to the public at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
