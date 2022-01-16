Well-wishers spanning several generations turned out to help Hastings resident John "Dave" Bogan celebrate his 100th birthday with a reception at the Hastings Elks Country Club golf course Sunday afternoon.
The gathering included a pair of straight-as-an-arrow drives struck by Bogan for show as family members and friends looked on in hopeful anticipation. The two-shot exhibition went off without a hitch, which didn’t really seem to surprise the gallery, given Bogan still plays in two or three tournaments per year.
Julie Rothfuss, exalted ruler of Hastings Elks Lodge No. 159, presented Bogan with a framed certificate in recognition of his nearly 80 years of membership in the organization.
“Dave is well-known throughout the state in the Elks organization,” Rothfuss said. “This is a great honor for him and a great honor for us to have him in our organization.”
Following in the footsteps of his father, Dave, Bogan joined the Elks in 1943. A former exalted ruler and the club’s oldest living member, he was instrumental in helping to build the course designed by Martin Johnson Jr. at Central Community College-Hastings in 1999.
“The Elks have been pretty much my background,” Bogan said. “I’m proud of this course.”
For Bogan's children Mike Bogan and Kathy Borrell, the celebration was one they had been hoping for years would come to fruition.
“To be 100 is something pretty special, and to have it be your father is just fantastic,” Mike said. “We had his 90th birthday out here and the closer it got to 100, the more important it got. Now it’s not ‘He’s going to be 100’ anymore, it’s ‘He’s 100!' ”
Celebrating at the golf course seemed only appropriate, considering the amount of time and success the family has enjoyed in the sport through the years. All of the family — Dave; his late wife, Luetta; Mike; Kathy; and Dave and Luetta's late son, Dan — are members of the hole-in-one club.
Kathy, the first to log an ace, said she is grateful for the memories shared on the golf course.
“Golfing has kept all of us together,” she said. “Pretty soon it’ll be golfing season again and we’ll be back out here with him. I’m just so happy for him that he’s still so active, living on his own, and doing so good.”
Bogan said he was pleased, but not surprised, by the sizable turnout of supporters who came to wish him well.
“I kind of figured it would be a good crowd if the weather held up, and it has been,” he said.
A World War II veteran, Bogan worked in the Army Message Center, signing the resignation letter for Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1951.
Serving as an office manager most of his working life, he logged his longest stint with Industrial Irrigation, retiring from there at age 65.
A lifelong golf enthusiast, he and his late wife played on more than 60 different courses in the United States, with additional rounds logged in Mexico and Canada.
His secret to longevity, Bogan said, is keeping things in perspective.
“I’ve been coast to coast, and it’s just been kind of a slow, easy-going life,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of things.”
Glancing at one of his female guests seated next to him, he added, “I kind of take life easy and don’t get excited about anything, except good-looking women!”
