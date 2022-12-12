The Hastings Board of Education and Hastings Public Schools administrative staff paid tribute Monday to retiring board members John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg.

Honors for the two came at the end of the school board's regular December meeting — the last for Bonham, who served 12 years on the board, and Katzberg, who served eight years.Neither Bonham nor Katzberg sought re-election in 2022.

