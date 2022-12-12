The Hastings Board of Education and Hastings Public Schools administrative staff paid tribute Monday to retiring board members John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg.
Honors for the two came at the end of the school board's regular December meeting — the last for Bonham, who served 12 years on the board, and Katzberg, who served eight years.Neither Bonham nor Katzberg sought re-election in 2022.
HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider presented each with a lifetime pass to school activities.
Bonham and Katzberg will be succeeded on the board in January 2023 by new members Stacie Widhelm and Andrew McCarty. Board members Becky Sullivan and Jodi Graves were re-elected.
In remarks at the end of the meeting, Board President Jim Boeve said both Bonham and Katzberg brought perspectives to the table that helped the board to improve.
“One of the things I’ve enjoyed about being on the board is to see the different skill sets and the different contributions that board members make,” Boeve said. “Tonight we’re losing two board members who I think have both been great listeners.”
Katzberg is an interior designer. Through the years, she has been heavily involved in the Parent-Teacher Organization at Morton Elementary School and later Watson Elementary.
Boeve said Katzberg kept the concerns of parents squarely in front of the board.
“She has really kept us in touch with what the parents in our community think and what is on the minds of the parents of our students in the community,” Boeve said. “We really appreciate her for that service and for that particular gift.”
Bonham is director of supply chain management for Mary Lanning Healthcare. As a school board member, he has served as chief negotiator in collective bargaining talks with the Hastings Education Association.
Boeve said he had leaned on Bonham through the years with regard to the salary items.
“John, again, is a good listener. He has pushed us in some areas to be a better board and more efficient. Given his position in the community, he has a perspective on what the community is thinking, and I think, like Tracey, he has always acted in what is in the best interest of our students.”
Schneider paid tribute to Katzberg, Bonham and the other board members for the amount of time and work they put into their public service.
He praised Katzberg for sharing parents’ concerns with the board, and he reflected on the time he and Bonham spent working together on the district’s negotiating team.
It’s a hard duty because we’re all on the same team, and yet the board has to think about taxpayers and the teachers’ side has to think about their teacher colleagues, so it’s not always easy,” Schneider said.
He called the improvement in the negotiations process over the past 12 years “phenomenal.”
“I think you played a huge role in that,” Schneider told Bonham.
After a standing ovation for Bonham and Katzberg, Bonham thanked the board, administrators, teachers and staff for all their efforts.
“I had great predecessors, and I wish my successors all the luck in the world,” he said of past and future board members.
Through the years, Bonham said, he has been gratified by the improvements to negotiations, pleased to see new sports and activities established at HPS, and happy to see several HPS campuses nicely updated.
“All these buildings look amazing,” he said.
It’s easier to leave the board knowing much has been accomplished, Bonham said.
“I’m excited to be able to walk away from this (because) it feels like it’s better than we found it,” he said. “I would give that same challenge to the board in January: Leave it better than you find it. You’ve got great resources here.”
Katzberg echoed Bonham’s sentiments.
Bonham then made the motion to adjourn the meeting, and Katzberg offered a second. The motion carried.
