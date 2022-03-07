Book signing
The Hastings College Department of Languages and Literature will play host to a book signing for author and adjunct professor Marshall Highet on Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. in Hazelrigg Student Union Room C.
The event, which is free and open to the public, celebrates the release of Highet’s new book, “Blue-Eyed Slave,” a work of historical fiction co-authored with Bird Jones.
The book was released Feb. 22 from Köehler Books.
During the event, Highet will read from the new book and share the co-writing process she and Jones use in their writing.
In additon to “Blue-Eyed Slave,” the two co-wrote “Hold Fast,” a swashbuckling adventure based on historical fact that was published in 2019.
Highet is a writer and adjunct faculty member in the Department of Languages and Literatures. She also has published “Spare Parts,” a young adult science fiction novel with an educational bent in 2014.
Democrats elect officers
The Adams County Democratic Convention was conducted on March 3 via Zoom.
Officers elected included Andrew McCarty, chair; Kathy Jensen, vice chair; Tom Genung, treasurer; and Judy Sandeen, secretary.
Delegates to the State Convention, which will be May 1-3 via Zoom, are Jensen, McCarty, Genung and Dianne Norris. Alternate delegates include Deb Quirk and Sharon Witherspoon.
Fischer staff plans virtual office hours Wednesday
Staff for U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., will offer virtual office hours for residents of Adams and Webster counties Wednesday.
Constituents will be able to visit directly with Josh Jelden, Fischer’s Central Nebraska Constituent Services and Outreach representative, about casework and other issues involving the federal government. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Appointments for video or telephone sessions should be made in advance. To schedule a time, email Fischer’s office at outreach@fischer.senate.gov. Questions should be directed to the senator’s Kearney office at 308-234-2361.
