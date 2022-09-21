Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the building at 706 W. Second St. in downtown Hastings.
The building is next to the site of the former Bert’s Pharmacy building at 700 W. Second St., which was destroyed by fire on March 13. Demolition of that building began May 20 and finished a couple weeks later.
Support beams are still in place to support the building at 706 W. Second St., however. The sidewalk in front of the building is closed to pedestrians.
Bricks are being individually removed at 706 W. Second St. to preserve property adjacent to the building. The façade must be removed prior to removing the steel support beams that have closed the left-hand lane of Second Street at the site.
Kevin Kubo, chief building official for the city of Hastings, gave an update on that building as well as a few other projects in Hastings Tuesday to the Hastings Planning Commission.
Kubo made a few calls to building owner Scot DeWitt and his insurance adjuster, explained the situation and expressed the need to open up Second Street and the sidewalk.
“(The insurance adjuster) made some phone calls to her supervisor,” Kubo said.
She provided approval to hire a contractor to remove the brick façade and open up Second Street.
Then Carmichael Construction will come in and install a temporary structure on the front of that building to help support the walls and protect the interior from the environment. Once that’s done the sidewalk will open back up again and provide full use of the street.
“We’ll get Second Street open fully back up and the sidewalk, hopefully, in a short time frame,” Kubo said.
He couldn’t give an exact timeframe, but hoped it would be quick.
Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution when navigating downtown as this work takes place.
Construction has started recently on a few different buildings at the Theatre District, including the 9,000-square-foot flex building.
Developers still are working with the Federal Aviation Administration on plans for the project’s retention pond at the southwest corner of Marian Road and 12th Street.
Planning Commission members voted 8-0 to recommend approval for an ordinance to amend the Hastings city code to amend language for Home Occupations and regarding definitions of child care.
The amendment includes 12 provisions.
Commission member Shawn Rossi was absent.
Randy Chick, executive director of the Community Redevelopment Authority, gave an annual report on Tax Increment Financing.
