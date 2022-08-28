For many classic car owners like John Bumgardner, their older vehicles give them a chance to connect to their earlier selves.
Bumgardner, of Hastings, brought his 1967 blue SS Chevy Chevelle to the annual Melon Roast car show Sunday afternoon at Brickyard Park.
He bought the car 22 years ago, but it is similar to one he bought one year out of high school.
He bought his current Chevelle from someone in Hastings, who had purchased it the previous year from someone in California.
“I redid the radiator and a couple things; otherwise, it’s original with numbers matching,” he said.
In 22 years he’s driven it 2,400 miles.
“It’s my little toy,” he said. “I don’t get to drive it like I’d like to, but I get it out every once in a while.”
In fact, he had a replica toy 1967 Chevelle sitting on his car’s engine.
He is not a member of the Melon Roasters car club, but is a fan of the club’s annual show that is held each year on the last Sunday in August.
“This is the only show I go to,” he said. “I’m still working my 70 hours a week (as owner of Ideal Electric). I just don’t have that much time. These people do a good job with this show.”
George Fuller of Hastings also is a big fan of the Melon Roast.
Fuller brought his turquoise 1966 AMC Marlin to the show. He bought the car when it was new.
“Just the body style caught my eye way back in ’66,” he said. “I fell in love with it.”
Fuller moved back to Hastings earlier this year after living in Florida more than 30 years.
“It’s getting bigger every year,” he said of the show. “I think they are doing a good job.”
Steve Cropley, vice president of the Melon Roasters board, said the show was nearly perfect.
“Everything’s good,” he said. “People having fun, buying T-shirts, eating food.”
Nebraska Spina Bifida Inc. was selected as this year’s featured nonprofit.
Spina bifida is a neural tube defect that happens in the first month of pregnancy when the spinal column doesn’t close completely and results in nerves that are damaged. It is the most common permanently disabling birth defect.
One of the club member’s grandsons has spina bifida.
Every year the show includes vehicles arranged in a pattern at the base of the Brickyard bowl. This year’s car art was the state of Nebraska.
At the Melon Roast, where club members give away slices of watermelon, Cropley said the show is more about the atmosphere than the awards, even if they are handmade using brickyard bricks.
“It’s not a trophy show,” he said. “If you’re coming and want a trophy, don’t come. You’re not going to get one. We have 300 cars and 15 trophies. Trophies are the least of our thing for this show. We just want people to come, lay back and have fun, don’t worry about their car, what they bring, just a laid-back family show.”
