Work soon will begin to replace a problematic bridge on Showboat Boulevard north of 26th Street.
Greg Schmidt, co-superintendent of the Adams County Highway Department, said removal of the bridge is scheduled to begin on or about May 1. The project is estimated to take about six weeks.
Van Kirk Brothers Contracting of Sutton will install a reinforced concrete box culvert there under a $294,401 contract approved by the Adams County Board of Commissioners at its Dec. 20, 2022, meeting.
Schmidt said the deck on the bridge is failing, due in part to the heavier volume of traffic put on it following completion of the U.S. Highway 281 truck bypass.
“When the bridge was put in, it was a gravel road,” Schmidt said. “It didn’t have this kind of traffic on it. It’s deteriorated to the point it needs to be replaced.”
Last year, county officials told the Adams County Board of Commissioners that the welds have failed at center line on the two panels. It’s a single-span concrete panel bridge, so it’s as if each lane is a separate bridge.
The speed limit was reduced on Showboat Boulevard last year to prolong the life of the bridge, which was built in 1999-2000.
While construction is under way, U.S. Highway 281 to Osborne Drive East to 26th Street will serve as a detour route. Signage will be placed along the route to notify motorists.
Schmidt asked motorists to be patient through the process.
After the construction is complete, he said, the plan is to have the speed limit will return to 50 mph in the area.
