Residency re-entry center Bristol Station has been changing lives through consistency and accountability.
Executive Director Angela LaBouchardiere and Residential Director Tara Shafer gave a tour of Bristol Station, 101 S. Hastings Ave., to members of the Hastings League of Women Voters on Friday.
Marc Hultine, Bristol Station founder and president of parent organization Western Alternative Corrections, compared working with residents following incarceration to gardening.
“You have to be consistent in what you do,” he said. “I compare it to gardening because when you’re planting your corn you don’t go, ‘You I don’t like, so I’m not going to pay attention to you. You, I love you, so you’re going to do great.’ No. It’s just the consistency. When someone fails, the first question I ask myself is, ‘Were we doing the right thing? Were we consistent? Was the program working? Was it where it needed to be? Were they afforded the equal opportunity as everyone who succeeded?’ That’s really where (LaBouchardiere and Shafer) come in with that consistency and their staffing.”
Bristol Station is staffed around the clock.
There is a lot of accountability and structure for residents.
Staff members conduct an assessment with each new resident to determine the level of programming.
“The residents have some freedom — not a lot,” Shafer said. “We control essentially where they go, what they do.”
To leave the facility residents have to fill out a daily movement request approved by a case manager.
Residents sign out and in. They call when they get to their destination and when they leave, including for work.
Bristol Station officials make contact with residents’ employers throughout the day.
“There’s a lot of accountability, and it is very structured,” Shafer said.
The building at 101 S. Hastings Ave. was constructed in 1896 and has a railroad history.
The name Bristol Station comes from the Bristol locomotive that once passed along the nearby tracks.
Bristol Station served as a residential re-entry center for more than a decade, working first with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, then transitioning to work with the state in 2016.
Bristol Station also has a small, pre-trial program with Adams County.
“We worked really hard with the sheriff and the county attorney to have individuals come to our program who can better be served here with their medical and mental health needs as opposed to staying in jail,” LaBouchardiere said.
Bristol Station serves male and female residents in a dormitory environment. The service area is the central plains of the United States.
While the facility can have up to 52 residents, the average is 30-35.
Bristol Station is a recipient of a vocational and life skills grant with the Nebraska Department of Corrections, which funds 20 of the beds.
“Those individuals will do an interview with Tara to evaluate are they right for our program,” LaBouchardiere said. “The program’s highly structured, has a lot of accountability — code word for we have a lot of rules.”
There is no cost to the individuals who come in through that grant.
“So they’re able to save money and build a solid financial foundation,” LaBouchardiere said.
This allows residents to pay fines or restitution if that is entailed.
Not everyone coming out of a correctional facility needs a residential re-entry center.
Some are a better fit for living on their own.
“We get the individuals that really need that additional support before they transition into the community,” LaBouchardiere said.
Bristol Station choses who participates in the program.
If potential Bristol Station residents aren’t ready to be honest about their offenses, they don’t get to live there.
“That’s the bottom line,” LaBouchardiere said. “If you can’t tell the truth when you’re getting a second chance to us you’re not ready.”
The average length of stay is six to eight months.
Bristol Station has contracts with probation and parole programs.
Bristol Station also receives a lot of referrals from Drug Court.
“So if they’re struggling with the compliance of their problem solving court they can come here, hit the reset button and have a higher chance of being successful with the terms of their supervision,” LaBouchardiere said.
Bristol Station contracts with Mary Lanning Healthcare to provide all of the facility’s meals.
The program has three phases: 0, 1 and 2.
Residents are in phase 0 until they do orientation with the staff and go through the 34-page resident handbook to go over all the rules.
“They don’t always like the rules, but they learn to appreciate them,” LaBouchardiere said.
Residents in Phase 1 have limited community movement, but are allowed to look for a job.
Bristol Station staff members check in with residents’ employers.
Residents can attend support groups, substance abuse or mental health treatment and religious services. They get a trip for hygiene supplies once a week.
Residents get more privileges in phase 2, which comes after a resident has been working for two weeks or in school full time.
They are allowed more community movement and are allowed passes home, but that requires approval by the case manager and supervision officer.
Bristol Station residents have taken advantage of opportunities offered through Central Community College-Hastings.
“Central Community College has been great in helping our participants with some certifications,” LaBouchardiere said.
That includes in programs such as concrete and welding and receiving CDL licenses.
CCC has received grants for these projects in the past.
“They’ve been a really big help for us in terms of just allowing our individuals to see they can go to school and they can work at the same time,” she said.
