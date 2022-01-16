By splitting her fall semester between elementary schools in Kearney and Grand Island, Tamisha Rose-Osgood broadened her horizon as an educator.
Osgood, who is a physical education teacher at Lincoln Elementary, was Hastings Public Schools’ candidate for the inaugural class of the Tri-City Ascend Academy. Ascend Academy gives one teacher each from Hastings Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools and Kearney Public Schools with an interest in becoming an administrator the opportunity to spend nine weeks in a role akin to an assistant principal at an elementary in each of the other two districts.
Osgood spoke about her experiences during the Hastings Board of Education work session on Jan. 6.
“Experiencing two different districts was amazing because I student-taught in Hastings, I started my career in Hastings,” she said, “and so, to be exposed to two of the Tri-City districts was priceless.”
She said participating in the Ascend Academy was an experience of a lifetime.
“Moving forward, it’s going to make me a better teacher,” she said. “I feel like I got so many great tools to bring back to the district this semester and hopefully moving forward as an administrator one day.”
Osgood, who previously served as principal of Watson Elementary, said the experience strengthened her resolve.
“I think it built my confidence,” she said. “I kind of took some steps back from the world of admin and just different committees. I definitely needed a recharge. This was the best timing ever for me, looking at life differently. It definitely confirmed that this is the avenue professionally that I want to go. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.”
Ascend Academy exchanges occurred during the fall semester to enable candidates to potentially apply in the spring for open administrator positions.
Osgood spent the first nine weeks of the semester at Kenwood Elementary in Kearney with Principal Jill Clevenger serving as a mentor. Osgood then went to Shoemaker Elementary in Grand Island and worked with Principal Lee Wolfe during the second semester.
Candidates from Kearney and Grand Island spent time at Lincoln and Alcott elementaries in Hastings.
Osgood assumed some of the principal duties on each of the schools where she spent time.
She said having her position in place benefited staff in both of the buildings where she worked.
“I think they realized their leaders are doing a lot,” she said.
In addition to training teachers for the next step in their educational careers, Ascend Academy is intended to help the three districts learn best practices from one another.
“It’s also a little scary because it’s not fun if you have a teacher come back, and (Osgood) didn’t do this, but if she comes back and says ‘This is way better over at the other two,’ that’s not a fun thing to hear, but it’s something we need to hear,” Hastings Superintendent Jeff Schneider said.
The Ascend Academy is aligned with leading national research on effective pipelines for future school leaders sponsored by The Wallace Foundation. Ascend is supported through Nebraska’s participation in the ESSA Leadership and Learning Community project sponsored by The Wallace Foundation.
Schneider said the hope is to expand the program in the future.
While working at Kenwood Elementary in Kearney, Osgood also visited Meadowlark Elementary there, which incorporated a retired math teacher providing advanced math opportunities for older students. She thought that was a practice Hastings could use.
“Maybe that’s something we could look into, using our retired teachers in some way, or other community members, to give those higher-level students those opportunities,” she said.
Other practices Osgood witnessed that Hastings could incorporate including bolster Hastings Public’s relationship with Hastings College, which she said could be a good resource for paraeducators.
She also thought the district could enhance its social media representation.
The seeds for Ascend Academy were planted about four years ago out of brainstorming ways the three districts could work together.
All three districts had a concern about preparing future administrators, especially at the elementary level where there typically aren't assistant principals.
“We’re doing a lot of great things in our district,” Osgood said. “It really confirmed that too, going out and seeing what other teachers are doing.”
