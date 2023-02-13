BRUNING — Authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating a Bruning man who has been missing since Feb. 2.
Balluch last was seen at his place of employment, Bruning Grain and Feed Co., in Bruning on Feb. 2.
Without elaborating, NSP stated that Balluch “is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances.”
Balluch is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has blue eyes, brown hair and a light beard. He last was seen wearing dark brown overalls and a dark brown coat.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or his disappearance is urged to submit a tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers.
Tips are completely anonymous and can be submitted via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, nebraskacrimestoppers.com; through the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by telephone at 1-800-422-1494.
