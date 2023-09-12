Council member Brad Consbruck said he voted against the city’s proposed 2023-24 budget due to rising inflation and increased property valuations.
“It would be nice for the city to trim everywhere and match what the rest of us do,” he said. “I would like to see a reduction across the board. If they were able to efficiently operate the city with last year’s budget, then they should be able to do that this year.”
Consbruck and his fellow Ward 2 representative Butch Eley along with City Administrator Shawn Metcalf fielded questions on the budget during the Hastings City Council Ward 2 town hall meeting Tuesday at the Hastings Municipal Airport terminal.
Council members voted 5-3 Monday to approve Ordinance No. 4745, the city’s annual appropriation bill covering all municipal operations including Hastings Utilities. Consbruck was among the dissenting votes, while Eley voted in favor of the measure.
“We believe the budget is good,” Eley said.
While the budget received a first reading approval from the council, Eley explained a motion to suspend the rules failed and the budget ordinance will require two more readings before it can be enacted. To suspend the rule requiring subsequent rounds of approval, a supermajority of at least six votes is required.
Eley said the council will vote on the ordinance two more times before the end of the month. The budget could be changed in the meantime, but he doesn’t believe it will.
State law requires municipalities to submit their approved budgets by Sept. 30.
A second vote on budget adoption is scheduled for Sept. 18 with a third set for Sept. 25.
Metcalf said he met with each department head while working on the budget. He was impressed by the fiscal responsibility of each.
“They are just requesting what their needs are,” he said. “If they were going to increase anything, they had to justify it.”
A large portion of the increase is the new maintenance department, which will add two employees to the payroll.
“If we want to maintain our facilities in the best possible way, I think that’s what we do,” Metcalf said.
Metcalf also presented information about a strategic plan for the city, which had been used in the community he lived before moving to Hastings in December.
A committee including two residents of each of the city’s four wards will provide direct input in the process. The group will visit with residents in town hall meetings.
A seven-page survey is being distributed to gather community ideas. ETC Institute in Olathe, Kansas, will administer the survey as part of the data-gathering phase.
Surveys will be sent to 5,000 randomly selected households with a goal of at least 500 being returned. The results of the survey will be provided to the public as well.
“We will be really engaging to see what our community members want our community to grow into,” Metcalf said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.