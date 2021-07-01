B arrett Gerdes was quite impressed with himself for picking up paper clips with an electromagnet he built.
Like other students in last week’s Famous Scientists class that is part of Hastings Museum’s Summer Fun series, the 9-year-old Fairfield boy created an electromagnet on June 30 by wrapping covered copper wire around a large nail and then connecting the ends of the wire to a D battery. The connection created a magnet.
He took a victory lap around the classroom, asking who wanted to give him money, after his electromagnet held up multiple paper clips even after disconnecting from the battery.
Barrett said later he was surprised the electromagnet worked.
“I’d never seen anything like that,” he said.
The June 30 class spent a lot of time on static electricity.
Instructor Marie Law led students rubbing balloons on their heads to build up charges.
Lydia Krueger, 7, of Omaha, who was visiting her grandmother in Hastings, was particularly effective building static electricity with her long hair.
“I was like, ‘What the heck?’ ” she said. “It was like, ‘This is crazy. What is going on?’ ”
The students also had the opportunity to use static electricity to move soda cans.
“I’ve seen it before, but I think it’s so satisfying to feel it because when you attach (the balloon) to your hand it can just stick there,” said Cady Klabenes, 8, of Hastings. “When I put it next to the can, (the can) would just follow the balloon. So I called it a puppy. I said ‘Roll over, puppy.’ ”
After learning about static electricity and electromagnets, the students learned about the transference of temperature, first by looking at what melted butter faster — a metal or wooden spoon in hot water. The students then made ice cream.
Law, who is an education assistant at the museum, said Famous Scientists is intended to give students a hands-on experience, looking at natural science events that occur every day.
Each student had a journal to record hypotheses and conclusions about the experiments.
“We’re looking at famous scientists, from Greek greats and how they were philosophers and we said ‘This is what happens in the real world,’ ” Law said. “We learn about it. We show that it’s consistent even in the laws of nature today. With these hands-on experiments, they get to see for themselves and learn a little bit, and hopefully they take on and become scientists when they grow up.”
The students have enjoyed building a scientific background through the class.
“I don’t really care what we make, and then once we make it, I’m like ‘This is so cool,’ ” Lydia said.
