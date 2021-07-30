Having gone through nearly 12 sessions of Building Healthy Families, Lisa Curd noticed she and her 11-year-old son Austin have been eating better foods, working on portion control and moving more.
The Curds were the only family in Hastings’ initial Building Healthy Families cohort that concluded on July 8. Program coordinator Saylor Pershing said during an interview before the July 1 class that she hopes to recruit a larger group for a second cohort that begins in September and runs into December.
Pershing, a Hastings native, attends George Washington University, but is working part time for the South Heartland District Health Department.
Building Healthy Families is a 12-week, family-based adolescent weight management and lifestyle program that works with children ages 6-12 who are in the 95th percentile or above for body mass index and their families to provide education on living a healthy life, improving eating habits, and encouraging physical activity through weekly education sessions.
Each week, the class provides the families with a healthy dinner, education about a specific topic that deals with nutrition and lifestyle, and different physical activities.
The first cohort took place at Alcott Elementary.
“Living a healthy lifestyle is really important for children and their families,” Pershing said. “Since this program is family based, it not only is targeting the children who may have a health or weight issue, but also showing them their families think it is important and prioritize it. By having your families prioritize it it shows the kids it is something they should be focusing on and do throughout their life.”
Curd said Building Healthy Families has kept her on track to exercise.
For instance, during a recent family game of Uno, participants had to do the same number of jumping jacks as on the card they played.
At Building Healthy Families classes, participants weigh in and discuss with program coordinators logs used to track meal planning. The logs help participants identify foods with green, yellow and red categories based on fat content.
Lisa asked Austin if participating in Building Healthy Families has helped him watch his red foods better.
“Maybe,” he said with a smile as he ate another bite of a dinner that included chicken, broccoli, potatoes and fruit.
Staff members from Mary Lanning Healthcare’s wellness department provide the dinner, prepared by hospital kitchen staff, as well as teach nutrition lessons.
On July 1, Shannon Frink, registered dietitian with Mary Lanning, taught about whole grains.
The program was developed and partially funded by the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska Medical Center and partially funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Midway through the nutrition lesson, Pershing and physical activity coordinator Kinzie Beutler, who works for the Hastings Family YMCA, took Austin and his friend, Lillyan Kent, who came with the Curds, to the Alcott gym to play a few different games that involved hula hoops and tossing balls.
Pershing said over the course of 12 weeks, it’s been fun to see the progress Lisa and Austin have made.
“That’s my favorite part is getting to know the family and see the progress they’ve made,” she said. “Sometimes you do a project and you don’t get to interact with the people specifically and so you don’t feel it’s as important, but when you get to have the one-on-one contact you are making a difference and you can see the change and that makes it feel more impactful and important.”
Families interested in participating in the second cohort can contact their physician, the health department at 402-462-6211 or enroll at the Building Health Families website, buildinghealthyfamilies.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.