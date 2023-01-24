A 24-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Jan. 23 in Adams County District Court to two years for theft, criminal trespass and possessing Adderall on Feb. 13.
Riley Trambly, whose last known address was 119 E. Paul St., pleaded no contest Oct. 24, 2022. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of burglary and possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to the arrest affidavit, Trambly and Bryce Kyle were involved in a burglary at the residence in the 2000 block of West Eighth Street. A neighbor reported seeing a man get into a truck registered to Kyle.
Police investigated and learned multiple items were taken including electronics and sports memorabilia. Several items reportedly taken were found at Kyle’s residence and Trambly’s residences.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder sentenced Trambly and gave him credit for 70 days already served.
Kyle is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 25 in Adams County District Court.
Theft by unlawful taking, value $1,500-$4,999, and possession of a controlled substance (meth) are each a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. First-degree criminal trespass is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
