A 24-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Jan. 23 in Adams County District Court to two years for theft, criminal trespass and possessing Adderall on Feb. 13.

Riley Trambly, whose last known address was 119 E. Paul St., pleaded no contest Oct. 24, 2022. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of burglary and possessing drug paraphernalia.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags