For more than a decade, Bonnie Burling has been using her talents with fabrics to create blankets to keep children warm at The Bridge.
She and her husband, Carroll, have been longtime supporters of The Bridge, which offers long-term residential substance abuse treatment services for women in a therapeutic setting.
“All her life, she’s made a lot of quilts,” Carroll said.
Jill Gregg, director of the program, said the Burlings first became involved with The Bridge when Carroll was serving as a Nebraska state senator. She said Bonnie made quilts for The Bridge families at the time of the organization’s first expansion from North Denver Avenue to South Kansas Avenue.
Carroll served as state senator for the 33rd Legislative District from 2001-09. He served on the board of directors for The Bridge from 2011-19 and was instrumental in the expansion and development of the “Mom and Me” program to help mothers struggling with addiction.
Through that time, Bonnie crafted quilts or blankets for the children of mothers entering the program, seeing it as a way she could contribute to their well-being.
“We are so blessed to have the continued and ongoing support from the Burlings, as well as all the important and instrumental pieces they have played in the expansion and development of the Mom and Me program,” Gregg said. “The Bridge children and families are forever impacted by their extremely kind gestures and involvement with The Bridge throughout the years.”
Bonnie used to have several sewing machines around the house that she used for her creations. After a stroke five years ago, she wasn’t comfortable using the sewing machines anymore.
But she soon found she still could work on tied fleece blankets because she could craft them with her hands and started making those for the little ones. She is able to make about 10 blankets each month, donating the supplies and time needed to create them.
“It makes good exercise for my fingers,” she said.
Bonnie said she has enjoyed being able to help out young families. She sees the need in the community and grew up without parents herself.
Tara Schroeder, program supervisor at The Bridge, said all children whose mothers come into the program pick out a handmade blanket when they arrive.
“The blankets serve as a piece of comfort and safety as they go through their journey at The Bridge with their family,” Schroeder said. “The children then take their blankets with them when their family transitions into independent living and always have that piece of the beginning of their journey with them from here on out.”
