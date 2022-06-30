Hundreds of monarch butterflies spread wings and took flight around Chautauqua Park as the community celebrated cancer survivors on Thursday evening.
The Morrison Cancer Center and the GRACE Cancer Foundation teamed up for the second annual Butterfly Release to honor those affected by cancer.
David Jones, director of the Morrison Cancer Center, said releasing butterflies is a beautiful way to recognize people who have battled cancer.
Organizers distributed butterflies tucked into small triangular envelops. Participants spread out around Chautauqua Pavilion and opened the containers at the same time. The butterflies took a few seconds to acclimate to their surroundings and soon took flight. Some butterflies took more time than others, leaving the participants time to reflect on the beauty of the release.
Jane Cleveland of Hastings is a cancer survivor who has been cancer free for one year. It was the first time she attended a butterfly release and thought it was a great way to recognize cancer survivors and their families.
“It was neat,” she said.
Sarah Koch, executive director of the GRACE Cancer Foundation, said the event was open to everyone as a way to celebrate and raise awareness of cancer patients and the effect cancer has on families.
“This is for our community,” she said. “It’s a way to celebrate those who won their battles with cancer and remember those who lost.”
John Mueller, the chaplain at Mary Lanning Healthcare, said humans are continuously changing and developing, much like the metamorphosis of the butterfly. Releasing the butterflies is a way to reflect upon that growth.
“We’re here to celebrate living,” he said. “We think of all those who are not with us tonight. We give thanks and praise to God Almighty for being here tonight.”
Scott Bokelman of Bladen is a retired teacher and coach from Wyoming who helped organize cancer walks for five years before he was diagnosed with cancer himself. Now in remission, he said it's important for people to do what they can to support people and families dealing with cancer.
While cancer took its toll on his health, Bokelman said it also provided him a new perspective on life. He said he no longer has bad days because every one seems like a gift.
“I no longer worry about the little things,” he said. “It opened my eyes to what’s really important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.