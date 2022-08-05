BYRON — The annual Byron Bash summer celebration is under way here this weekend.
Festivities began Friday with a beer garden, cruise night and tractor parade, cornhole and washer tournaments, and other activities. A full day is planned for Saturday, ending with a concert by the McLaughlin & Luttrell Band and the Emmett Bower Band beginning 7 p.m. A cover charge will apply.
Here’s the rest of the day’s lineup:
8 a.m .to 1 a.m.: Beer garden and Crown Royal tent open
8 a.m.: Bloody Mary/mimosa bar and breafast
8 a.m.: Kickball tournament begins
9-11 a.m.: Bingo at St. Paul Lutheran Church sponsored by Byron Public Library
10 a.m .to 10 p.m.: Concessions available
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hamburger and brat meal served by Byron Lions Club and Brodsone Healthcare
2-4 p.m.: Fire truck water fights by Byron fire department
6 p.m.: State-qualifying Little Tuggers Tractor Pull
5-8 p.m.: Pulled pork meal served by Byron Community Foundation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.