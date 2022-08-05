BYRON — The annual Byron Bash summer celebration is under way here this weekend.

Festivities began Friday with a beer garden, cruise night and tractor parade, cornhole and washer tournaments, and other activities. A full day is planned for Saturday, ending with a concert by the McLaughlin & Luttrell Band and the Emmett Bower Band beginning 7 p.m. A cover charge will apply.

