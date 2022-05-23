A bystander rescued a Hastings couple from their burning duplex Monday evening in the 200 block of East C Street.
Dylan and Jennica Crawford had just returned from picking up burritos for dinner. Due to the rain coming down when they arrived, the couple opted to eat the burritos in the vehicle while waiting for the weather to let up.
As Dylan finished eating, he caught a glimpse of flames in his rear view mirror. He looked over his shoulder and saw a house across the street was on fire, flames crawling up the siding.
Dylan told Jennica to call 911, then ran across the street to make sure everyone in the duplex got outside.
Pounding on the door, Dylan couldn’t rouse the occupants. He started banging on the windows to get someone’s attention when he heard the door unlocking.
A woman in a wheelchair, Barb Rokosky, opened the door, and Dylan said the house was on fire and he helped her get out. He asked if anyone else was inside, and she mentioned her husband, Steve.
Steve said he had gone to bed early because he wasn’t feeling well. The next thing he knew, he woke to the commotion with a man he’d never met telling him the house was on fire.
“Thank God he was there,” Steve said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I got in my wheelchair, and he pushed me out.”
After getting Steve to the door, Dylan said, he also went for the family dog, Penny. Penny was scared and wouldn’t let Dylan near her, but Dylan was running out of time as the fire continued to spread inside the house. He pulled off his shirt and used it to cover the dog before picking her up and fleeing, earning him a dog bite in the process.
Dylan also received burns along his back as the flames licked his skin in the final moments carrying the dog out the door frame.
“I didn’t realize how fast the fire was going to move,” Dylan said. “I went through and felt the flames hit me in the back.”
Meanwhile, Jennica had contacted authorities and gotten help to the scene. Hastings Police officers and Hastings firefighters were among the first to arrive.
Although she was scared for her husband’s life while he was inside the burning home, Jennica said, it was fortunate they happened to be in the area.
Fire Chief Brad Starling said the call came in about 7:27 p.m. and the first unit arrived five minutes later. He said firefighters saw visible flames on the structure and they called in help from Hastings rural volunteer firefighters and Juniata Volunteer Fire Department. Overall, 20 firefighters responded to the fire and got it under control about 21 minutes later.
Thanks to the bystander evacuating the occupants, no one was injured in the fire. The duplex was destroyed, however. Starling said the firewall prevented the fire from spreading into the neighboring duplex.
Steve said he was grateful that Dylan was there to help or he doesn’t know how they could have escaped the house.
“Dylan got us out just in time,” he said.
Dylan said he didn’t think about the danger to himself. He only wanted to make sure no one was hurt in the fire.
Firefighters checked Dylan out and provided minor treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.
“I’m just so happy they got out in time,” Dylan said. “God has a plan, and he put us in the right place at the right time.”
