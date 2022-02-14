Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed Furnas County Attorney Morgan Farquhar to the district court bench in Nebraska’s 10th Judicial District.
The selection was announced in a news release from the Governor’s Office Friday.
Farquhar will hold the seat occupied until recently by District Judge Stephen Illingworth and will have his principal office in Hastings, just as Illingworth did.
Illingworth retired Nov. 30, 2021 after 33 years on the bench.
The 10th District encompasses Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties.
According to the governor’s news release, Farquhar, 35, currently lives in Cambridge. He has served as Furnas County Attorney since May 2018 and as special deputy county attorney for Frontier County since January 2020.
His legal experience includes the areas of criminal defense, juvenile law, estate planning and probate, tax, real estate, banking, water rights, oil and gas, and corporate and business representation.
The Elm Creek native holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and his juris doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and the American Bar Association.
Farquhar has been active in community affairs. He established the Cambridge Community Childcare Foundation in 2019 to help provide child care and early childhood education in the area.
He also has served on the local hospital foundation board, the Cambridge Airport Authority board and the Cambridge Economic Development board.
He is an Eagle Scout and volunteers with the local BSA Scouts troop.
He and his wife, Sally, have three children: Jay, 6; Carolyn, 5; and Lillian, 4.
Farquhar was among six candidates who interviewed for the judicial vacancy with the Nebraska Judicial Nominating Commission in early January. The interviews were conducted at the Adams County Courthouse in Hastings.
The commission forwarded the names of Farquhar; Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy; and Harlan County Attorney Bryan McQuay as finalists for the position. Ricketts then was to interview all three before making his appointment.
The 10th Judicial District is served by two full-time judges. The other district judge is Terri Harder, who has her principal office in Minden.
Both judges preside in each of the counties in the district on an alternating basis.
