CAMPBELL — The community here will celebrate the 43rd edition of the Campbell Road Rally with festivities Friday and Saturday.
Events get under way 7 p.m. Friday with a card tournament at the American Legion Hall.
Registration for the road rally begins 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The rally starts at 2.
A barbecue supper and beer garden will open at 5:30 p.m. Rally registration (paid per person) covers the price of the meal.
The band Bases Loaded will play for a street dance from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
