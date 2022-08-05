Preparations are in full swing as band students across the community get ready to perform for the upcoming season.
Students endured hot weather and forfeited a portion of their summer vacations to learn new routines and get back into marching band.
Adams Central High School hosted its band camp this week from Monday to Thursday.
Debra Rhodes, Adams Central’s band director, said the camp is held every year to teach the fundamentals of marching band.
For students new to band, it’s a way to learn how to march and other basic skills needed for marching band.
Students learn the vocabulary and footwork used on the field. They learn the parade march and school song. Team-building exercises aim to get students comfortable with one another and develop a team mentality.
“We come in this week and review fundamentals,” she said. “It’s different from any other sport or other activity.”
For returning band members, camp helps refresh their memories and muscle memory as the season starts. Students learn the show for the upcoming year, as well as review the school song and parade march.
“It’s getting the cobwebs out,” Rhodes said.
While exercising in the heat of summer is physically taxing, she said, it’s important for students to develop the conditioning needed.
To beat the heat, she said, they take lots of water breaks when outside.
“We have to have the physical stamina to do what we do,” Rhodes said. “It’s a lot for those kids who have never done it before.”
Rain or shine, the band takes the field. Rhodes described the marching band season as short, but really intense.
“The only time we don’t march is if there’s a lightning storm,” she said.
At Adams Central, band camp coincides with the start of conditioning week for sports. Given that many band students also participate in fall sports, the schedules are designed to avoid conflicts between activities. Next week, athletes will be able to start practices.
Rhodes said school staff encourages students to participate in any activities they desire to be well-rounded in their high school experience. She works closely with coaches in other sports to prioritize a student’s obligations, depending on the level of competition.
“If they are able to learn to manage their time, they can do multiple things and they don’t have to choose one or the other,” she said.
Adams Central’s show this year is titled “Spartacus!” The all-original music in the show represents the ancient Spartans and their battle with the Roman Empire.
“It’s very rhythmic and powerful,” Rhodes said. “I think it’s music people will love even if they don’t know it.”
The school performs during the halftime show of every home football game through the end of September. They also compete against other schools in field competitions around the state. Their first competition will be Harvest of Harmony in Grand Island.
The band also marches at various parades through the season, the first of which will be the Kool-Aid Days parade mere days after school starts. Rhodes said it will be the first time the school hasn’t had a scheduling conflict with the event.
“It always came at a weekend that didn’t work for us,” she said. “We’re looking forward to that.”
For Hastings Public Schools, band camp is a similar tradition but lasts eight days over a two-week period. The camp finished with an exhibition performance Wednesday evening to show family and friends the first movement of the show theme “Bent.”
Before the exhibition, students also demonstrated a series of techniques learned during the camp. The final demonstration was a drill down where students competed to perform marching instructions precisely. Senior Olivia Ernst won the contest this year.
Director Erin Beave said band camp is important to get the year started off right.
“It gives us a chance to start operating as a unit and do all those little things together,” he said.
At St. Cecilia High School, the music department this year welcomes a new director, Colin Sandall.
The school’s band camp was July 18-22 with a public exhibition on July 22.
In a welcome letter posted on the school’s website, Sandall said he is excited for the upcoming year. He encouraged the marching band to work together to create something more than the sum of its parts.
“Our songs reflect a theme of taking a leap into something challenging, yet rewarding,” he wrote. “It’s about overcoming that fear of the unknown and being inspired to finally take a risk and pursue your passion. It’s about turning what might be, into what will be.”
