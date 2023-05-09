KOLN/KGIN-TV has announced its Can Care-A-Van food drive will continue in 2023 and will include collection events in four Tribland communities.
The week of June 5-9, on-air personalities from 10/11 News will help collect donations for local food pantries in Superior and Sutton as well as in Aurora, Grand Island, Beatrice, Crete, Columbus, Seward and Nebraska City.
Additional collection events are planned in Hastings and Geneva as well as in Ord, Neligh, Ainsworth, York and Lexington.
More details about times and places for the collections, as well as items most needed in the various communities, will be announced on www.1011now.com.
This will be the 36th year for the popular food drive, which includes live updates from the various communities on-air during news broadcasts.
The Can Care-A-Van began in 1988, stemming from the national Farm Aid effort to help farm and ranch families and rural communities in economic distress. It began as a 12-day drive but was shorted to a six-day drive in 1998.
Since its inception, the drive has collected 169,077 pounds of food worth a total of more than $5,852,837.
Black Hills Energy is partnering with the television station on the drive for the ninth year and will send teams to volunteer at stops along the way.
