KOLN/KGIN-TV has announced its Can Care-A-Van food drive will continue in 2023 and will include collection events in four Tribland communities.

The week of June 5-9, on-air personalities from 10/11 News will help collect donations for local food pantries in Superior and Sutton as well as in Aurora, Grand Island, Beatrice, Crete, Columbus, Seward and Nebraska City.

