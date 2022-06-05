Adding a new tradition to the annual Half Hastings event, cancer survivors and their supporters walked a mile Saturday morning for the inaugural Making Strides for Cancer Walk at Hastings College’s Osborne Family Sports Complex.
Scott Bokelman is a cancer survivor and recent transplant to the Hastings area. As a teacher and coach in Wyoming, he helped organize a similar walk for five years before he himself was diagnosed with cancer.
“I’m now getting to the point it’s not affecting me quite as much,” he said.
Bokelman retired from his teaching career and moved to Hastings last year to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He now works at Hastings Ford Lincoln and proposed the idea of adding a cancer walk to the half marathon event this year.
Bokelman shared his story before the walk and invited other survivors to take purple carnations to pass out to caregivers to thank them for their help and support.
Mary Lanning is the Half Hastings presenting sponsor, and Hastings Ford Lincoln is the title sponsor of the cancer walk.
Money raised through the event will be used to to purchase equipment for the Morrison Cancer Center.
Chandra Muske, nursing navigator at the Morrison Cancer Center, said they plan to buy a vein visualizer, which will help nurses find the best vein for intravenous infusions and prevent multiple attempts to insert needles.
Susan Meeske, chief development officer for the Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation, said the walk is a great partnership with Hastings Ford Lincoln and Mary Lanning Healthcare to raise money for cancer support.
“It’s just a meaningful way for the community of Hastings to come out and support cancer survivors,” she said. “We are beyond honored to be able to work this into the Half Hastings.”
Mike Florek, co-director of the Half Hastings, said they had a good turnout for the half marathon and 5k races. The overcast skies helped keep the weather nice for runners.
Florek also thanked the volunteers who came out to provide direction and encouragement to runners. He received several comments about the energy they brought to the task, which improves the experience for participants.
“Our volunteers really showed up,” he said. “They gave great directions and had energy.”
There were 80 half marathon participants and 98 5k participants.
Here are the top five male and female finishers in both races:
Half marathon male
1 Carl Nelson 27 M Omaha NE 1:19:38
2 Robert Gans 24 M Doniphan NE 1:26:31
3 Danny Vuong 21 M Hastings NE 1:26:53
4 Kent Lentz 54 M Grand Island NE 1:38:00
5 Jared Jackson 27 M Hastings NE 1:41:20
Half marathon female
1 Randi Fox 36 F Nelson NE 1:38:53
2 Dawn Claus 57 F Sutton NE 1:42:42
3 Jennifer Boller 49 F Norton KS 1:44:00
4 Ashley Prochaska 32 F Stromsburg NE 1:46:25
5 Lex Rogers 12 F Juniata NE 1:46:54
5k male
1 Kevin Vuong 17 M Hastings NE 18:43
2 Jacob Henderson 28 M Lincoln NE 19:07
3 Evan Struss 16 M Hastings NE 19:35
4 Dave Johnson 66 M Harvard NE 20:26
5 Bryce Johnson 36 M Kearney NE 20:53
5k female
1 Brianna Bankson 31 F Hastings NE 22:12
2 Hannah Vacek 35 F Hastings NE 23:22
3 Kourtney Noble 27 F Lincoln NE 24:38
4 Suzie Huhman 28 F Kearney NE 24:39
5 Caitlin Irvine 33 F Chapman NE 26:08
