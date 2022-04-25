Half of the candidates for open seats on the Hastings Board of Education turned out for a public forum at Lincoln Elementary School Monday, expressing concern for student and staff mental health, employee recruitment and retention, and the struggle for financial resources.
All 12 candidates for four open seats were invited to Monday’s event sponsored by the Hastings Education Association, said Ben Welsch, president-elect of HEA, a membership organization representing the Hastings Public Schools faculty. Those who accepted the invitation were Valerie Bowers, Shay Burk, Jodi Graves, Andrew McCarty, Brady Rhodes and Becky Sullivan.
Graves and Sullivan are incumbents seeking new, four-year terms. Fellow incumbents John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg chose not to seek re-election.
Other candidates for the school board are Michelle Fullerton, David Hughes, Mark Montague, Monti Starkey, Stacie Widhelm and Elizabeth Wilson.
All 12 candidates’ names will appear on the May 10 primary election ballot. The top eight finishers will advance to the November general election, and the other four will be eliminated.
Holders of all board seats are elected at-large by voters districtwide for four-year terms. The board is a nonpartisan body.
The mental health of both children and adults was mentioned frequently Monday as candidates were asked about their top concerns for the school systems.
McCarty, a registered nurse at Mary Lanning Healthcare and a former teacher, invoked a survey of the state’s teachers by the Nebraska State Education Association in fall 2021.
Of the 3,100 educators who submitted responses, 84% reported having increasing concern for the mental health of their students.
“That’s awfully concerning to me,” McCarty said.
Shay Burk, a legal assistant at Bockstadter & Glen Law LLC and former longtime education reporter at the Hastings Tribune, said she can sense the strain both teachers and students have been under, especially related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
She told a story from this past winter, when teachers seemed so worn down yet appreciative of an extra Friday off school the district allowed so they could catch a breather.
“Everyone (at) this table agrees the mental health of the staff and students has to be vital focus going forward,” she said.
All the candidates at Monday’s forum except Sullivan, whose children graduated from Hastings High School and now are in college, currently have children who either attend HPS or likely will in the future.
Bower, supervising clinic nurse at the Mary Lanning Healthcare Wound Center, said the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone.
In the quest to maintain a safe and supportive learning environment for children with diverse needs, she said, the school board needs to hear from all those involved in the educational enterprise who can share their experiences and expertise.
“The voices of teachers, the people actually working on our schools, matter,” she said. “The voices of the students … matter. The voices of experts matter. And they matter more than the voices of laypeople. I’m just wanting to put that right out there.”
Several candidates also discussed the challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers and staff for the schools at a time when teaching is especially stressful, many employers are struggling to find and keep workers, and HPS has limited financial resources with which to improve staff compensation.
Brady Rhodes, a community collaborative coordinator for United Way of South Central Nebraska who previously served on the school board from 2014-20, said the district needs to make sure teachers new to the school system receive mentoring; have an opportunity to develop the connections and relationships that help make work rewarding; and can take advantage of opportunities for professional development.
Financial constraints notwithstanding, he said, the school system needs to be a “soft place to land” for new hires as they forge ties to the community.
“How do we attract great talent, how do we retain that talent, how do we compensate them and stay relevant among all the surrounding districts?” he said. “That’s a tough one.”
Graves, who is executive director of United Way of South Central Nebraska, was appointed to the Board of Education just before schools closed for in-person learning in March 2020. She said the past two years have been a challenge, and that staffing would be her No. 1 priority in a new term of office.
She said she sees firsthand the extra time so many district employees put into their jobs, and that they should be respected and appreciated.
“While I maybe can’t give everyone these amazing raises, I do hope I always make our entire staff feel valued and seen,” she said.
Sullivan, who is wellness manager at Mary Lanning Healthcare and co-owns Kelly’s Alignment and Brakes with her husband, Kelly, is seeking her third term of office. She said about 90% of the school district’s budget goes to personnel, so money won’t be the entire solution to the district’s staffing challenges currently manifested in “fewer applications for every position from principals to (paraprofessionals).”
She said the school board can help create a positive work environment for teachers by making sure they have the tools and equipment they need to do their jobs properly; that they know their opinions count; and that the district cares for their well-being. She encouraged the public to show its appreciation for teachers, as well, in a time when some aspects of school operations have proven controversial.
“It’s a call for the community to support teachers, as well,” she said.
Monday’s forum drew a crowd of about 100 people to Lincoln School. The event was moderated by retired HPS Superintendent Craig Kautz, who now is executive director of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation.
Kautz asked the candidates to explain what the school’s mission statement means to them.The mission statement of Hastings Public Schools is “Our fundamental purpose is to assure all students acquire the knowledge, skills and behaviors essential to be successful individuals and responsible citizens.”
Bower said that evidence-based practices are crucial to the process and help lead to good decisions about the direction to go.
She said it’s important to ensure teachers have the support needed to carry out their jobs of instructing students, and it’s up to the board to provide that support.
“Mission statements are easy to write but a lot harder to live out,” she said.
McCarty said hiring and retaining teachers is important to keeping true to the mission statement.
He pointed to the recent development of a career pathway program as a way to train new students to fill certified nursing assistant positions at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
“We need more opportunities to partner with higher education and employers in town to funnel our kids into programs where they can get the skills they need,” he said.
Sullivan said the board needs to assist teachers in building the relationships needed to help students where they are. After going through the Hastings Public Schools system, she said, her children felt prepared for college and comfortable in the classroom.
“The ultimate goal is to get kids out and be thriving adults,” she said. “I think that all starts the moment they walk into kindergarten.”
Graves said she whole-heartedly agrees with the mission and believes the school should do all it can to impart the skills needed for life. But she said there has to be buy-in from families and the community in order to see the mission succeed.
“It truly takes a village to raise a child, not just a school system,” she said.
Burk said the district must meet the individual needs of every student, starting from the first time they enter the school, be that in kindergarten or high school. She pointed to the school’s program to foster excitement for the transition from elementary school to the middle school.
“Everyone comes in with their own story,” she said. “Finding ways to keep each child excited about education is key.”
Rhodes helped write the updated mission statement in the last four years, and one part he likes is the sense of urgency. He said that’s important to making sure the mission statement is front and center in the decision-making process.
“What I appreciate about the organization is this doesn’t just sit on a shelf,” he said.
Kautz asked about the financial goals and priorities of the district, given the high number of students who qualify for free and reduced meals.
Sullivan explained that only about 30% of the budget comes from property taxes, due to the situation in Adams County. As one of the poorest school districts in the state, she said, the Hastings district needs to form close relationships with legislators in Lincoln so they can see the pitfalls of the current system.
“We just maybe need to be more vocal with how we approach that,” she said.
Graves said since the district is at the mercy of others in determining funding, it’s crucial to provide legislators with specific examples of how children are affected.
“We have to be able to show them how those decision matter in our area,” she said.
Bower said the state hasn’t changed the way it funds schools since the 1990s, but the needs of education are vastly different. She said it will be important to look at alternative funding models.
“The way we are doing things right now is not sustainable as you can see,” she said.
Burk said the district may be able to do a better job of sharing that story with legislators, but a more effective approach may be to come up with alternative plans for school funding for lawmakers to consider.
“I think we need to come up with a plan if we want to change things,” she said.
Rhodes said the district has been wise to keep a rainy day fund to provide a cash reserve for times when state funding is lax. He commended administrators for finding creative ways to save money, such as refinancing bonds at the best opportunity.
He also said the district could look at public-private partnerships that could help with certain programs.
“There is a ton of state aid available for after-school programs,” he said.
McCarty said another option could be to explore ways to increase the amount of property taxes collected in the area.
“A small percent would go a long way to funding things at Hastings Public Schools,” he said.
The absence of six candidates from Monday’s forum drew a couple of comments from those who were on the dais.
“I believe strongly that this is an important election,” Burk said. “There’s a large and diverse group of candidates in the race for a board that helps guide the school district to mold the future citizens and leaders of this community. Unfortunately, half the candidates weren’t here tonight. I question why they’re not here. I think that might say something — I don’t know.”
Bower said local school boards around the United States are vulnerable at this time as “highly partisan and sometimes radical” group members seek to infiltrate them. She asked the voters of Hastings to take note of which candidates attended Monday’s forum and which did not.
“When elected, I will work to ensure that Hastings teachers and students do not become collateral damage in a broader culture war,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.