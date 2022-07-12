A driver crashed a car through a fence and landed in a pool Tuesday morning at the Hastings Aquacourt water park.
A 64-year-old Hastings woman was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre about 8:18 a.m. in line for a food distribution event when the crash occurred, according to the Hastings Police Department
The woman accelerated for an unknown reason, struck another vehicle and caused a chain-reaction crash between the vehicles ahead of her.
The driver then drove into a fence on the south side of the water park and entered the children’s wading pool, where the vehicle came to rest.
Aquacourt is north of Second Street and east of Laird Avenue in west central Hastings.
The pool was closed at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.
Although the driver was uninjured, Hastings Fire and Rescue took her by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare for a medical complaint.
Police will investigate to determine the exact cause of the crash, but no citations were issued Tuesday morning.
Katie Shaw, coordinator for Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, was in the parking lot when the crash occurred.
“I heard a loud noise, and then they jumped the curb and they were going really fast,” she said. “They went through the fence and ended up in there.”
Shaw and other volunteers were conducting a mobile food pantry in the parking lot Tuesday morning. The event normally is on the Adams County Fairgrounds, but it was moved to the Aquacourt parking lot this time because of preparations for the county fair.
After a temporary replacement fence was installed, the water park was able to open as scheduled. The children’s wading pool was open as well.
