JUNIATA — Known as Papa Chuck to fellow car enthusiasts, Chuck Janssen was missed at the Car/Antique Tractor/Bike Show held Saturday in conjunction with Juniata Days 2022.
Organizers hosted this year’s show in memory of Janssen, who died in February at age 53.
“He loved cars and car shows,” said Jon Edwards, owner of The Plainsman restaurant and one of the organizers for the car show. “Memorializing him today is an honor. He’s up in heaven having fun watching us.”
Janssen had been involved with the show since it was revived with the rest of Juniata Days in 2019. He served as a judge for the show in 2021.
Lois Janssen, his widow, is glad the organizers of the show wanted to recognize her husband in that way.
“It’s pretty cool,” she said. “It was something that was very special to him.”
New this year was the addition of a motorcycle category. Edwards said there was support in the community to add motorcycles to the mix and it turned out to be successful.
The car show was just one aspect of this year’s Juniata Days celebration.
Festivities kicked off Friday with a fireworks show at the Juniata ballfield.
Saturday’s events launched with a parade that had entrants numbered into the 60s.
Dan Brandenburger of Glenvil brought his antique tractor out for the parade and entered it into the car show. He was impressed by the number of entrants in the parade.
He never had been to Juniata Days before, but he enjoys visiting new towns and learning about their history.
“I had been wanting to come out,” he said. “All these little towns need all the help they can get nowadays.”
Following the parade, there was a free cake and ice cream social at Juniata Community Church celebrating the congregation’s 150th anniversary.
Issac Sinner of Hastings brought his family out for the festivities and enjoyed the ice cream. It was the first time they had come to Juniata Days, wanting to see the parade.
“The parade was pretty impressive for a small town,” he said. “It’s a nice, relaxing family day.”
Other events included a craft show at Adams Central Early Childhood Center, kids’ inflatables and activities in the park and a cornhole tournament downtown. Ice cream and snow cone vendors were open through the day as well as raffle tickets sales to benefit the village of Juniata.
Edwards said the organizing committee appreciates all the volunteers who help with events and sponsors who provide funding.
“We couldn’t do it without our sponsors and volunteers,” he said. “It’s just phenomenal how well our sponsors support us.”
Throughout the day, the Juniata Volunteer Fire Department offered visitors rides on fire trucks around the town, occasionally sounding the sirens en route.
Fire Chief Ed Consbruck said they also hosted a silent auction as a fundraiser. It was a way to interact with the community outside a call for service.
In the evening, there was a barbecue feed at the Juniata fire hall following the daylong barbecue cook-off with proceeds benefiting the fire department.
“We’ve been busy all day,” Consbruck said. “It’s great we all can come together and have a good time doing it.”
The day was capped off with a concert by Tim Zach in the beer garden.
Tim Torczon of Juniata said it was a beautiful day to celebrate small-town Americana.
“It’s always a good time,” he said. “I’m glad to live in this part of the world.”
