As she was preparing to leave Hastings last year for Lubbock, Texas, Robin Harrell met with Cara Kimberly, who was eager to learn more about the concert series Harrell founded and the venue she ran.
Kimberly eventually was selected to succeed Harrell as executive director of The Lark at 809 W. Second St., as well as the Listening Room concert series.
“Thanks to Robin Harrell and so many dedicated members of our community, the Listening Room has been an institution in Hastings for 30 years,” said Dave Rippe, president of The Lark board of directors. “The Lark’s history is more recent, and while The Lark hosts and facilitates the Listening Room concert series, it isn’t exclusive to it. Cara’s vision, not only for the future of the Listening Room, but her vision for the future of The Lark, really stood out to the board of directors during the interview process.”
For Kimberly, there was a lot to learn but the fit seemed natural. She came to the position from Hastings College where she worked about six years.
She has one daughter who goes to nursing school at Creighton University and another daughter who attends Adams Central.
At Hastings College, she served as administrative assistant for the Department of Visual Arts as well as Open Space coordinator and Mobile Glass Studio Program manager. Prior to Hastings College, Kimberly had worked five years at the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I’ve always worked with the public,” she said. “So I know that’s one of my strong points. Plus event planning and working at the chamber and being at the college, it’s definitely one of my niches that I feel like I’m good at. It’s like the back of my hand. I take charge and have no problem telling people what needs to happen and making sure that it happens right. I knew that was a big part of The Lark. So that attracted me to the job itself. On top of that, I’m always up for a new challenge. I like to be challenged. I like to learn something new every day.”
One component of the job new to Kimberly was booking musicians, which she does with the assistance of a small committee.
On New Year’s Eve, The Lark will play host to a concert from local favorite Rascal Martinez of North Platte. The event starts at 8 p.m.
“Around the Tri-City area he does a lot of playing, and so he has some fans that follow him all the time, which is great,” Kimberly said.
While the 16 reserved tables are sold out, individual seats still are available.
The ticket price includes light snacks and a complimentary glass of bubbly when the clock strikes midnight.
The first Listening Room performance of 2022 comes Jan. 14 with The Wildwoods, a folks and Americana duo from Lincoln.
Going forward, Kimberly wants to collaborate with local art classes.
She also is planning a comedy series called Laughs at The Lark. She’s been in contact with a few comedians including some big names she has noticed are coming through the area.
“I figure if I don’t ask I don’t know,” she said. “I even told them if my venue isn’t big enough, we have other venues around the area that I could try to work together with.”
The plan is to start Laughs at the Lark in March, with a comedian performing at The Lark each quarter.
“Hopefully it’ll be a good response,” she said. “It seems like anybody I’ve mentioned it to they are really excited about having something like that. I think after COVID we could all use some good laughs and it’s something different that the Tri-City area doesn’t see enough of.”
Kimberly has had a good response from comedians so far.
“Most of the time they’re just looking for a stage, and this is the perfect stage for them,” she said.
The Lark also is a rental venue available for a variety of events.
It includes banquet seating for 175, concert seating for 250 and a standing-room capacity of 400.
Another goal for Kimberly is enhancing promotion of The Lark.
“There’s a lot of people around Hastings that don’t know about The Lark or don’t know that we’re a nonprofit,” she said. “I think we’re finally starting to get that across to everybody, which will hopefully make a difference in not only our attendance and usage, but in donations. We really can use donations and sponsors.”
She believes The Lark offers something special in Hastings.
“I feel like $20 to see live music for a few hours in this beautiful place is pretty cheap, but with COVID I think people are still a little leery,” she said. “So hence why we need the sponsors. We need people to donate just to help us out, so we can continue to have those musicians and artists, because we don’t always get the attendance like we like to cover that.”
Kimberly is thankful for her board of directors.
“They are great people; very active,” she said.
Rippe also is thankful for Kimberly.
“Trying to guide a nonprofit that depends on event tickets sales, public gatherings, and charitable donations through a pandemic has been no easy task,” he said. “Cara has been innovative and thoughtful in helping to see us through. We are highly dependent on people coming to shows and events and people choosing The Lark and the Listening Room as a worthy cause for their charitable dollars. Cara is quickly learning what it takes to develop and implement desirable programming and how to build the necessary relationships to ensure that our nonprofit can continue to serve Hastings and the surrounding area for the next 30 years and beyond.”
